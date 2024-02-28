Army cuts thousands of jobs to focus on Russia and China

The US Army is eliminating 24,000 sites as the Pentagon continues to shift its priority to confronting Chinese and Russian military power after two decades of focusing on the war against terrorism, according to a new Army document.

The cuts are in line with the National Defense Strategy initiated by President Donald J. Trump and largely endorsed by the Biden administration that emphasizes growing threats to the United States from Russia and China.

Army numbers swelled to nearly 600,000 during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, but the end of those conflicts contributed to a steady decline as soldiers returned to the garrison.

It also implicitly acknowledges the recruiting problems that have plagued the Army — and indeed other military services — in recent years. The Army, Navy and Air Force failed to meet recruiting goals last year. Army officials travel to college campuses in urban areas to try to tap underrepresented communities for recruits.