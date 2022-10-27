Asia Pacific markets are mixed; South Korea’s GDP is growing slower in the year

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Thursday as investors digest economic data in the region.

The Hang Seng Index It rose 0.71% in the last hour of trading after jumping more than 3% in early trading, boosted by technology stocks. Hang Seng Tech rose more than 4% early in the session and was last up 0.9%.

The broader Hang Seng lost 5% this week after seeing sharp declines on Monday.

in Australia , S & P / ASX 200 It rose 0.5% to 6845.10 and South Korea Cosby It added 1.74% to 2,288.78. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.94%.