October 27, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Asia Pacific markets are mixed; South Korea's GDP is growing slower in the year

Asia Pacific markets are mixed; South Korea’s GDP is growing slower in the year

Cheryl Riley October 27, 2022 2 min read

People crossing a street in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

Mark Fernandez | Norfoto | Getty Images

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Thursday as investors digest economic data in the region.

The Hang Seng Index It rose 0.71% in the last hour of trading after jumping more than 3% in early trading, boosted by technology stocks. Hang Seng Tech rose more than 4% early in the session and was last up 0.9%.

The broader Hang Seng lost 5% this week after seeing sharp declines on Monday.

in Australia , S & P / ASX 200 It rose 0.5% to 6845.10 and South Korea Cosby It added 1.74% to 2,288.78. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.94%.

Japan Nikkei 225 It was 0.32% down at 27345.24 while Topix lost 0.66% to 1905.56. Mainland China Shanghai boat It fell 0.55% to 2,982.90, and Shenzhen Component It fell 0.63% to 10,750.14.

South Korea’s third-quarter gross domestic product grew 0.3% from the previous quarter, the slowest growth since the third quarter of 2021. China’s January-September industrial profits fell 2.3% from a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics reported.

On Thursday, the Bank of Japan begins its two-day monetary policy meeting. In corporate news, Samsung Electronics Announced third quarter earnings After the estimates were released earlier this month.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Nasdaq fell 2.04% to close at 10,970.99. The S&P 500 fell 0.74% to 3,830.60. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.37 points, almost flat for the day and closed at 31,839.11.

See also  Dow Jones futures: what to do when the market rally dips; Tesla delivery due

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

7 min read

Dow futures: Meta continues Titan’s collapse with Apple on deck

October 27, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Dow jumps more than 200 points to rise for a fourth day as investors shake off disappointing tech profits

October 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Hang Seng bounced slightly; Inflation in Australia rises to its highest level in 32 years

October 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

CW’s ‘Nancy Drew’ Cancellation Feedback From Fans, Cast, and Crew – Deadline

October 27, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The Hubble telescope has found a ‘cosmic keyhole’ deep in space and we’re in awe: ScienceAlert

October 27, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Kyrie Irving shouts “Ben shot him” when passing to Ben Simmons under the basket

October 27, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Legendary Sega developer Rikko Kodama has passed away at the age of 59

October 27, 2022 Len Houle