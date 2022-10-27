Asia Pacific markets are mixed; South Korea’s GDP is growing slower in the year

People crossing a street in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.
Mark Fernandez | Norfoto | Getty Images
Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Thursday as investors digest economic data in the region.
The Hang Seng Index It rose 0.71% in the last hour of trading after jumping more than 3% in early trading, boosted by technology stocks. Hang Seng Tech rose more than 4% early in the session and was last up 0.9%.
The broader Hang Seng lost 5% this week after seeing sharp declines on Monday.
in Australia , S & P / ASX 200 It rose 0.5% to 6845.10 and South Korea Cosby It added 1.74% to 2,288.78. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.94%.
Japan Nikkei 225 It was 0.32% down at 27345.24 while Topix lost 0.66% to 1905.56. Mainland China Shanghai boat It fell 0.55% to 2,982.90, and Shenzhen Component It fell 0.63% to 10,750.14.
South Korea’s third-quarter gross domestic product grew 0.3% from the previous quarter, the slowest growth since the third quarter of 2021. China’s January-September industrial profits fell 2.3% from a year ago, the National Bureau of Statistics reported.
On Thursday, the Bank of Japan begins its two-day monetary policy meeting. In corporate news, Samsung Electronics Announced third quarter earnings After the estimates were released earlier this month.
Overnight on Wall Street, the Nasdaq fell 2.04% to close at 10,970.99. The S&P 500 fell 0.74% to 3,830.60. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.37 points, almost flat for the day and closed at 31,839.11.
