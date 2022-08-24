Stock futures rose slightly after the third consecutive losing day for the S&P 500

People walk out of a Bed Bath & Beyond store amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in New York, January 27, 2021.

Here are some of the biggest stocks that made headlines at Premarket:

Nordstrom – Shares fell 13 percent after the luxury department store chain cut its full-year forecast, despite announcing earnings that beat earnings and revenue expectations.

bed bath behind – Shares rose 33% in the wake of the Wall Street Journal report, citing people familiar with the matter, who said that the embattled retail company found a funding source to support its liquidity.

Advanced Auto Parts – The stock fell 5.9% after Advanced Auto Parts reported disappointing earnings results and cut its forecast, citing rising inflation and fuel costs.

Brinker International – Brinker International, the parent company behind the restaurant franchises Chili’s and Magiano, fell 7.3 percent after reporting a profit loss and a weaker-than-expected full-year outlook.

– Sarah Main, Peter Shakir