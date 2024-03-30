March 31, 2024

AT&T is investigating the breach that put customer data on the Dark Web

Cheryl Riley March 30, 2024 2 min read

A pedestrian walks past an AT&T store in New York, USA

Scott Milin | CNBC

AT&T announced Saturday that it is investigating an incident two weeks ago that resulted in millions of customers' data being published on the dark web, a part of the internet that can only be accessed using special software.

The company has reset the passcodes of 7.6 million existing users who were affected, and said it is actively reaching out to those customers, along with 65.4 million previous account holders whose data was also compromised.

