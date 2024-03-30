The winner of the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot in Southern California has been revealed

The winner of last summer's $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot from Southern California was revealed Friday.

The winning ticket was purchased in July 2023 by Yanira Alvarez at Las Palmitas Mini Market located at 1205 Wall Street in Downtown Los Angeles near the Skid Row neighborhood.

Her win ended a 39 jackpot tie for Powerball, and was the first of two $1 billion winning tickets sold in Southern California that year.

Alvarez had the option of taking the $1.08 billion jackpot in 30 installments or a lump sum payment of $558.1 million. She chose to take the lump sum.

Its jackpot is the sixth-largest in U.S. history and the third-largest in Powerball history, according to lottery officials.

About three months later, in October 2023, a $1.7 billion Powerball ticket was sold at Midway Market in Frazier Park. It was revealed that a group of people won this award.

In February 2022, after months of drawings, Los Angeles resident Edwin Castro claimed the winning ticket for the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after he bought the ticket at a Joe's Service Center in Altadena.

The record-breaking 2023 jackpots raised nearly $197.9 million for California public schools.

“We can't thank our players enough for their help supporting California's public schools,” said California Lottery Director Harjinder K. Shergill Cheema. “Our mission is what drives us every day, and while the grand prizes change the lives of the big winners, they also make an important difference in the lives of students and teachers in classrooms across the state.”

Since 1985, the California Lottery has raised more than $43.8 billion for public schools and college and university funding.

The Powerball jackpot is expected to be on Saturday, March 30 $935 million With an estimated cash value of $449.7 million.

Powerball tickets It costs $2 and drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 8pm PT.