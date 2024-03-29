March 29, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Kia is recalling more than 427,000 vehicles that can move while parked

Auto expert Mike Caudill provides insight into electric cars and used cars in “The Bottom Line.”

Kia is recalling more than 427,000 vehicles in the United States that have the ability to move while in park.

The warning, published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, covers all Tellurides manufactured between 2020 and 2023 as well as some 2024 models.

The center column and right front driveshaft in vehicles “may not be fully engaged due to suspected improper assembly by the supplier,” NHTSA warned.

Carfax says more than 3.7 million cars on the road have “parking outside” summonses.

Kia Telluride 2022. (Kia/Fox News)

Over time, “partial engagement can cause damage to the center column splines,” which could “result in unintended vehicle movement while parked if the parking brake is not engaged,” according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

General Motors recalls 820,000 pickup trucks due to a tailgate problem

The recall was initiated after a “review of vehicle and supplier production records,” according to regulators.

Kia Telluride 2022

The 2022 Kia Telluride is displayed at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California on November 18, 2021. (Frederick J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Customers searching for information about their specific vehicle will be referred to a Kia Customer Service Center or a Kia dealer.

This represents the latest in a growing list of recalls across the auto industry. This comes shortly after Kia America recalled 48,232 vehicles, along with Hyundai, due to damaged charging units.

See also  The debt-limit deal brings cautious relief: markets have turned

FOX Business has reached out to Kia for comment on the recent recall.

