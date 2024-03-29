Kia is recalling more than 427,000 vehicles that can move while parked

Kia is recalling more than 427,000 vehicles in the United States that have the ability to move while in park.

The warning, published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, covers all Tellurides manufactured between 2020 and 2023 as well as some 2024 models.

The center column and right front driveshaft in vehicles “may not be fully engaged due to suspected improper assembly by the supplier,” NHTSA warned.

Over time, “partial engagement can cause damage to the center column splines,” which could “result in unintended vehicle movement while parked if the parking brake is not engaged,” according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall was initiated after a “review of vehicle and supplier production records,” according to regulators.

Customers searching for information about their specific vehicle will be referred to a Kia Customer Service Center or a Kia dealer.

This represents the latest in a growing list of recalls across the auto industry. This comes shortly after Kia America recalled 48,232 vehicles, along with Hyundai, due to damaged charging units.

FOX Business has reached out to Kia for comment on the recent recall.