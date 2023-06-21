June 21, 2023

AT&T offers the Pixel Fold for half the price

June 21, 2023

After several months of leaks and speculation, Google finally made the Pixel Fold official last month. Today, AT&T announced it Start taking pre-orders For the search giant’s first foldable smartphone. Oh, and for a limited time it’s half the price it should be!

This is a pretty big deal right out of the gate. Of course there are caveats—this is a US carrier deal, after all, you can’t have one without the other.

So, you need to choose a qualifying AT&T installment plan, and get a qualified AT&T unlimited plan. And act fast, because this is a limited-time offer (although AT&T doesn’t say exactly when it will end).

You can be a new or existing customer, no trade-in required. You’ll get the phone for $25 a month (after bill balances) on a three-year installment plan. This adds up to a total of $900 – exactly half of the recommended retail price.

As usual with Bill Balances type deals, if you cancel the service, the credits will stop and the device balance is due immediately. For new lines, if you cancel the service on other lines within 90 days, the credits will stop.

If you can live with all of that, this is one of the best deals in recent memory. So if you’ve been looking forward to the Pixel Fold but aren’t too excited about its price, this might be for you. AT&T says shipping of pre-orders will happen by July 13th.

