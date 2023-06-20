Tfue announces retirement in one final heartfelt video

After several years at the top of his game, Tfue, the streaming and content creation sensation, announced his retirement from gaming and streaming in a final long video. He posted this video after a period of erratic posting that left him with almost nothing out of the ordinary, and now we know why. In his video, he explains that he doesn’t want to create content for money anymore, and that he’d rather focus on his “IRL” life and his family and friends.

At the time of publication, Tfue had 11.7 million subscribers on YouTube, 11.4 million followers on Twitch, and just over 4 million followers on Twitter. He’s an accomplished creator who’s created an impressive legacy over the years, specializing most prominently in Fortnite, Warzone, and Minecraft, going so far as to set a world speed record for the latter title.

Goodbye grinding

It’s not uncommon to see top-tier content creators giving up their grind these days. If anything, they’re getting more invested over time — the biggest names in the business are making their way into their 30s and still working hard at that grind.

With experience in the esports arena, tangible proof of his skills as a competitor, and over 1.5 billion views on YouTube, Tfue has proven over the years time and time again why he is one of the most followed content creators in the world. Even in retirement, his channels will continue to remain near the top of the rankings – he’s not likely to delete channels, as we can honestly expect some kind of comeback in the future.

Here it is Forty-minute video Posted by Tfue discussing what’s next in his life:

There’s no doubt that Turner Ellis Tenney – aka Tfue all these years – will leave a huge hole in the content creation industry, but every road has to come to an end at some point.

Do you have fond memories of watching Tfue content?

