June 21, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Tfue announces retirement in one final heartfelt video

Len Houle June 20, 2023 2 min read

After several years at the top of his game, Tfue, the streaming and content creation sensation, announced his retirement from gaming and streaming in a final long video. He posted this video after a period of erratic posting that left him with almost nothing out of the ordinary, and now we know why. In his video, he explains that he doesn’t want to create content for money anymore, and that he’d rather focus on his “IRL” life and his family and friends.

At the time of publication, Tfue had 11.7 million subscribers on YouTube, 11.4 million followers on Twitch, and just over 4 million followers on Twitter. He’s an accomplished creator who’s created an impressive legacy over the years, specializing most prominently in Fortnite, Warzone, and Minecraft, going so far as to set a world speed record for the latter title.

Goodbye grinding

It’s not uncommon to see top-tier content creators giving up their grind these days. If anything, they’re getting more invested over time — the biggest names in the business are making their way into their 30s and still working hard at that grind.

With experience in the esports arena, tangible proof of his skills as a competitor, and over 1.5 billion views on YouTube, Tfue has proven over the years time and time again why he is one of the most followed content creators in the world. Even in retirement, his channels will continue to remain near the top of the rankings – he’s not likely to delete channels, as we can honestly expect some kind of comeback in the future.

See also  How to remove your phone number or address from Google search results

Here it is Forty-minute video Posted by Tfue discussing what’s next in his life:

There’s no doubt that Turner Ellis Tenney – aka Tfue all these years – will leave a huge hole in the content creation industry, but every road has to come to an end at some point.

Do you have fond memories of watching Tfue content?

For more Insider Gaming news, check out our coverage of the upcoming Nintendo Direct

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

7 min read

Google Pixel Tablet review: It’s all about the dock

June 20, 2023 Len Houle
1 min read

Fate/Samurai Remnant was released on September 28 in Japan

June 20, 2023 Len Houle
3 min read

Exclusive – Bungie’s Marathon gameplay episode, features, progression, and more

June 19, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Netflix crew narrates shark attack in Hawaii

June 20, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Watch the Delta IV Heavy rocket launch on the penultimate mission early Wednesday

June 20, 2023 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

Chris Paul found out about the sun business from his son

June 20, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Civitas Resources enters the Permian Basin in a $4.7 billion deal

June 20, 2023 Cheryl Riley