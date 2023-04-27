April 27, 2023

Dark Descent features a story and a new Xenomorph

Len Houle April 27, 2023 2 min read

It’s Alien Day and Focus Entertainment is celebrating by revealing more details about it Aliens Game, Aliens: Dark Origin. This latest trailer might be classified as a pre-order trailer, but it showcases the game’s strategy story and teases a new breed of xenomorph.

This new xenomorph appears to be near the end of the trailer and was a bit different from the standard monster with its more human-like body colors and teeth. There was also a humanoid creature that had all sorts of tubes coming out of it in a way that would likely make H.R. Giger happy. It appears to be at the heart of the object-smuggling story, but it was somewhat of a mystery, so there’s still a lot to uncover.

Oddly enough, the pre-order options weren’t present in this pre-order trailer, but Focus has listed pre-order incentives on their website. Those who bought the game for $39.99 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X | S or PC before June 20th they get Lethe Recon Pack which comes with a player’s team black shield and a unique feline companion. These furry felines are likely a nod to Jones, the cat alien.

There were only brief snippets of actual gameplay in the trailer, but Focus dropped a gameplay explainer in March detailing the tactical mechanics and how players can survive. dark dropPunitive encounters.

