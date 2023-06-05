Apple WWDC 2023: Everything announced so far including Vision Pro AR headset, iOS 17, MacBook Air, and more

Image credits: apple

It’s keynote time at WWDC 2023! Each year, Apple kicks off its Worldwide Developers Conference with just a few hours of live announcements, generally covering things from the operating system to watchOS to new and updated tools. Here’s how to set – someone even created a Bingo game.

So, you’ve prepared yourself for what we think will be unveiled, now sit back and relax while the team sifts through all the important news in an easy-to-read summary.

Mac 15 inch

Really big dream. It is Apple’s largest consumer laptop.

Three pounds and 11.5 mm thick, it’s described as “the thinnest 15-inch laptop yet”.

18 hours of battery life.

Six speakers

Read more about the 15-inch MacBook Air.

mac studio

Mac Studio, Apple’s small but powerful desktop computer, is receiving a product update, including silicon and replacing the M1 Max and M1 Ultra with the M2 Max and M2 Ultra.

It’s three times the height of a Mac Mini.

The main difference is that the new chip breaks new ground.

When it comes to the neural engine, it is 40% faster.

The video bandwidth has been increased, which means you can deliver an 8K monitor with a fast refresh rate.

Read more about Mac Studio.

Mac Pro

This was a surprise announcement of the Apple Silicon-powered desktop and rack-mount Mac Pro workstation. Get the scoop.

M2 Ultra

M2 Ultra is Apple Silicon’s most powerful chip yet, however, Apple continues with the M1 playbook.

With the Ultra, the M2 version is also essentially two M1 Max templates rolled into one package.

Built using 5nm technology and featuring 134 billion transistors, it will have 24 CPU cores, up to 76 GPU cores (there is also a 60-core option) and a 32-core Neural Engine. The CPU consists of 16 next-generation high-performance cores and eight high-efficiency cores.

One major change is that the M2 Ultra supports up to 192GB of unified memory, backed up by 800GB/s of memory bandwidth.

Read more about the M2 Ultra.

New features: Namedrop, Journal app, Standby, Autocorrect, No more “Hey Siri”

The new Airdrop feature called Namedrop allows you to easily and seamlessly share your phone number, and even photos, with someone else. Here’s how it works: When you bring your phones closer together, you can choose to share your phone number and email address. You can use the name drop feature with iPhone and Apple Watch as well. Read more here and here.

Apple introduces a new journaling app simply called Journal. Using on-device machine learning, iPhone creates personalized suggestions about your photos, activities, location, music, workouts, and more. Developers can take advantage of Journal and make quick suggestions from third-party application data. Here are more.

Now switch to standby mode, a new full-screen experience for your nightstand. When you put your phone down at night, you can see the time on your phone, alarm, or customize what’s on the screen. Standby mode also helps you use your iPhone as a dynamic photo projector to show you some of your best shots, and update regularly. In the office, Standby can turn your iPhone into a calendar of your upcoming events. learn more.

In terms of auto-correction, Apple has upgraded its auto-correct, which is now powered by an AI model that can more accurately predict the next words and phrases you might use. Over time, he will personalize, learning the most frequently used words – including swear words. Read more.

One of the unexpected additions from iOS 17: Apple dropped the word “Hey” from “Hey Siri.” Get the scoop.

Get more good new features here.

Apple Messages

Apple is giving an overhaul to one of our most used apps on the iPhone, the Messages app.

Notable tweaks: the ability to display written voice messages and an interface change that hides iMessage apps.

New feature: a safety-focused “check-in” option that will allow iPhone users to let their friends and family know they got home safely — or where they were last.

Also, there is a faster and more convenient search experience and the ability to view transcripts of voice messages.

Learn more about Apple Messages.

iPadOS 17 and new iPad features

Apple’s latest version of iPadOS is called iPadOS 17. The new version includes upgrades, including improved widgets that feature better live interactions, the Home screen can be customized similarly to iPhones, and there are new native apps, including the Health app and Notes app. Software optimizer. learn more.

Now let’s take a look at the new features introduced for the iPad.

The new Health app for iPad that will launch as part of iPadOS 17 later this year. Previously, the app was only available on iPhone.

Users will be able to see their health data, such as EKG results, on a larger screen.

Privacy: Health data is securely synced, so you can see your health information from your iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch, as well as compatible third-party apps and devices, in one place.

For developers, HealthKit will be available on iPad, opening up new ways to build health and fitness experiences for devices.

It gives users more real estate when it comes to viewing health metrics, prescriptions, lab tests, and more. Read more about health .

Speaking of health, Apple also announced that it will focus on mental health with some new features for the Apple Watch and iPhone. Get the scoop.

Also, Apple is adding direct collaboration to improve the experience of working with PDFs. Using machine learning technology, iPad OS 17 can identify fields in a PDF so you can quickly fill them in — big for people who don’t have easy access to Adobe Acrobat. This also works for photos of documents you scan on your iPad. Read more about Live Collaboration.

MacOS 14 Sonoma

Apple’s latest desktop operating system, macOS 14, is named after another city in California, this time, Sonoma.

What’s new: The desktop is getting interactive widgets and there’s a game mode designed to reduce distractions amid the growing collection of silicon titles.

What else: In a nod to all the teleconferencing we do, there’s a new overlay feature that cuts the speaker and plays it in front of a dynamic background. There are new effects like fireworks too.

Read more about macOS 14 Sonoma. Also, here’s a curious look at how this name was chosen.

AirPods

Don’t worry, today’s AirPods are not forgotten. Updates to these tools are intended to improve the user experience. Enter the new Adaptive Audio feature that can mix Active Noise Cancellation mode and Transparency mode to make it easier to use noise cancellation features and stay aware while walking down the street. Apple said it’s also improving the auto-switch feature. Read more.

Camel

FaceTime on your TV? Yes please! If you have an Apple TV, check out this new feature. This will use the Continuity camera on your iPhone or iPad to double as a webcam and will also use Center Stage, Apple’s AI-powered technology that adjusts your iPhone and iPad’s front-facing camera in video apps, to frame you while you’re looking at the TV. Read more about FaceTime on Apple TV.

Let’s be real — the Apple TV remote is a slippery little device that likes to go where it wants to go. If you like to hide, Siri will now help you find it. Get the scoop.

Vision Pro AR headset

And here it is: Apple’s Vision Pro AR Headset. It has a fully 3D interface, which is controlled by eyes and face.

The device uses a new feature called “EyeSight,” which uses a front-facing screen to reveal your eyes to other people in the room (to compensate for the opaque visor. While the product is, in fact, mixed reality (due to the need for on-board passthrough), the company doesn’t seem interested. Participate in a virtual reality conversation.

Interestingly, it appears to be the first business device to focus on things like email rather than gaming. In fact, users can actually bring up a copy of their Mac desktop, displayed in front of them.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has announced that Disney+ will be available on the tech giant’s new Apple Vision Pro at launch. Get the scoop.

Now there’s VisionOS, the latest operating system for the Vision Pro.

Read more about Vision Pro AR.

WatchOS 10

Apple previewed some upcoming improvements to the smartwatch’s operating system:

It includes an updated user interface with a renewed focus on widgets, as well as updated first-party apps and other new features.

Why is the UI part important? The user interface of the Apple Watch hasn’t seen a major update in many years, and a number of the best third-party apps have been pulled from the Apple Watch App Store in recent years.

To access the new watchOS 10 widgets, simply turn the Digital Crown. Previously, pressing the Digital Crown on the side of the Apple Watch would take you to the Home screen.

Look for an update to some core apps, including the world clock.

Read more about WatchOS 10.