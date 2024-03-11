March 12, 2024

Stardew Valley creator reveals one patch note from big update 1.6 and fans are already calling it a “game changer”

Len Houle March 11, 2024 2 min read

Stardew Valley Creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone has revealed one patch note from the upcoming 1.6 update, and it's already been hailed as a “game changer”.

in tweetConcernedApe shared that he recently started working on the official patch notes for Stardew Valley 1.6 update, and he generously shared one of those notes with his fans.

It said: “Cutting down a fruit tree now produces a seedling of suitable fruit. If the tree is mature (i.e. fruit quality is > essential), it will produce a seedling of the same quality as its fruit. The higher the quality, the faster the seedling will mature when replanted.”

