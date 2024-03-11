Stardew Valley creator reveals one patch note from big update 1.6 and fans are already calling it a “game changer”

Stardew Valley Creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone has revealed one patch note from the upcoming 1.6 update, and it's already been hailed as a “game changer”.

in tweetConcernedApe shared that he recently started working on the official patch notes for Stardew Valley 1.6 update, and he generously shared one of those notes with his fans.

It said: “Cutting down a fruit tree now produces a seedling of suitable fruit. If the tree is mature (i.e. fruit quality is > essential), it will produce a seedling of the same quality as its fruit. The higher the quality, the faster the seedling will mature when replanted.”

Basically, starting with update 1.6, fruit tree seedlings now have a quality rating equal to the quality rating of the fruit from the tree that produced them. ConcernedApe explained in the follow-up tweet It will take time for a seedling to grow into a tree before it bears fruit, but it will do so faster than usual depending on the quality of the tree it grew from. Also confirmed The tree will not immediately grow the same quality fruit as the tree did before, but it appears that it will at least progress through the quality stages faster.

The Stardew community's response to the change has been uniform and enthusiastically positive, as it will allow players to rearrange the layout of their farms by cutting down long-standing trees and not have to search for new saplings and wait a long time for them. Until it matures.

Game changer!!! This is amazing. Thank you CA! No tree left <3

This is a welcome change, I have some fruit trees that need to be repotted but I've been putting it off because I didn't want to set aside money for new seedlings.

Yay thank you! I wanted to move some fruit trees to bad places without having to repurchase seeds!

Oh my goodness, this is a huge improvement in quality of life!!! 😆❤❤❤

More than three years after its last benchmark update, Stardew Valley 1.6 update is finally set to launch on March 19 for PC, and it's expected to be much bigger than originally expected. In fact, ConcernedApe said there are so many new things to discover, that it might be best to start a whole new save file.

The creator of Stardew Valley recently said that he doesn't think he will ever “officially close the book” on the farming simulation game.