March 11, 2024

The new iPad Pro and new iPad Air are expected to launch with huge upgrades

Len Houle March 11, 2024 3 min read

Following the launch of the MacBook Air M3 last week, Apple is believed to be gearing up to unveil a selection of updated iPad models as well as new accessories. We haven't seen new iPads from Cupertino at any time last year, and there's high speculation that the tech giant will unveil several new models in the coming weeks.

This will likely include the new iPad Pro and iPad Air as well as the third-generation Apple Pencil and the redesigned Magic Keyboard. according to BloombergMark Gurman, these new products are expected to be available sometime “around the end of March or around April, when the accompanying iPadOS 17.4 software should be ready to go.”

