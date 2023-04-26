Exclusive: The latest iPhone 15 Pro CAD reveals the “action button” and camera changes

Earlier this month, 9to5Mac brought you exclusive renders of the iPhone 15 Pro based on information from our sources, exclusive details from the makers of MFi accessories, and new detail CADs. Now, we’ve got a more detailed set of CAD files from a very reliable source that goes with the latest rumors, with two notable changes.

iPhone 15 rumor cycle

The current iPhone 15 Pro rumor cycle has been back and forth, especially regarding the new buttons. Various reputable sources of the iPhone 15 Pro series will feature tactile buttons, and 9to5Mac I was even able to confirm this information with our MFi manufacturing sources. The buttons were thought to be a single long piece rather than two separate buttons.

The original iPhone 15 Pro CAD with the touch volume button

However, in the past few weeks it has been reported that the new touch buttons have been scrapped in favor of more traditional volume buttons due to production issues. CAD files obtained 9to5Mac Today you confirm this change.

Many were concerned that this retraction would also eliminate the so-called “mute button,” a button that would replace the existing mute switch with increased functionality. 9to5Mac’s Filipe Esposito first reported this new button in March.

We can say with confidence that accessory makers are currently working with CADs to bring out a more traditional button design And Mute button.

Fresh CAD from a very reputable source:

These new, reputable CAD devices are completely consistent with previous information we received and match almost 1:1 with the high-quality renderings posted by 9to5Mac, aside from two obvious differences: the buttons and the cameras.

buttons

Instead of the solid-state buttons we once expected, Apple appears to be returning to the traditional button design with separate volume buttons. The big change this year is the new mute button.

This mute button replaces the outgoing mute switch and is said to add additional functionality, with many speculating that it could emulate the action button found on the Apple Watch Ultra. It’s important to note that to differentiate the 15 Pro lineup from the 15 Series, this new mute button will do the trick. no Be on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models; They will stick to the existing mute switch.

iPhone 15 Pro on the left and iPhone 14 Pro on the right

cameras

While the early CADs and schematics showed a massive camera bump with individual bumps larger than the current iPhone 14 Pro’s current camera bump, these updated CADs thankfully show something that makes a lot more sense. While the camera bump is still bigger this year, the bumps are a lot less comical.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max appears to have a slightly larger camera bump, lending credence to the persistent zoom lens rumors. It is not rumored that the smaller iPhone 15 Pro model will get a periscope zoom lens this year.

The significance of these new CADs

In addition to finally showcasing the new button design and updating rumors about the camera, this design also supports many of the design details in previous CAD models. The bezels are incredibly narrow, USB-C is present, and the entire frame of the device is more rounded than the current iPhone 14 series.

Given the provenance of these internal CADs, seeing these design details shared between previous information adds an enormous amount of credibility to previously leaked information, and 9to5Mac Confident that this information accurately represents what current manufacturers are given for designing accessories.

It is contained

We’ll continue to monitor recent leaks, and as rumors begin to deepen, we’ll update high-quality iPhone 15 Pro renders to reflect recent changes.

