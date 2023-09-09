Best Buy is having a huge sale this weekend — the top 15 deals I recommend

I track deals every day for Tom’s Guide, and when I’m looking for the best weekend sales, Best Buy is usually the first place I check. The electronics specialist has a knack for offering big savings on essential technology over the weekend, and that’s the case again at the moment.

Whether you’re looking for a brand-new OLED TV or a high-end Apple MacBook Pro, you’ll definitely want to browse the latest weekend deals from Best Buy. There are literally hundreds of deals available, but too many options can be a bit overwhelming, so I’m here to pick out the really best deals and share some of my personal favorites including the 55-inch LG C3 OLED TV with a $900 discount and the best PS5 internal SSD for $89.

You may think you need to hold off until Black Friday deals before making any big purchases, but Best Buy’s weekend sale proves you don’t need to wait months to start saving on best-selling tech. So, let’s dive into the discounts. Here are the 13 deals I recommend at Best Buy this weekend. Plus, check out our collection of Best Buy discount codes for even more savings.

Best Weekend Buy Deals – Editor’s Picks

Today’s best Chromebook laptop deals

Today’s best Chromebook laptop deals

Today’s best Chromebook laptop deals