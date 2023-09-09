iPhone 15 Pro launch dates confirmed, iPhone 15 delay, and Apple’s expensive problem in China

iPhone 15 Pro Max leaked specifications added on September 9; Article originally published on September 8

Taking a look back at another week of news and headlines from Cupertino, this week’s episode of Apple includes September launch dates confirmed, iPhone 15 details leaked, disappointing iPhone Pro Max delay, iPhone 15 Pro prices rise, Apple’s budget MacBook, App Store faces restrictions On gate control. The Chinese ban on Apple hits the stock price.

Apple Loop is here to remind you of some of the many discussions that have happened around Apple over the past seven days (and you can read my weekly recap of Android news here on Forbes).

Update: September 9: A closer look at the iPhone 15 Pro Max

A recent weekend before the iPhone 15 launch, details about Apple’s camera upgrades leaked. While all four models will sport new hardware — like the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus moving to a 48-megapixel sensor, and the new telephoto and ultra-wide lenses for the iPhone 15 Pro — there’s a significant upgrade to the flagship. iPhone 15 Pro Max doubles optical zoom:

“The iPhone 15 Pro models will continue to have three cameras, including a 48-megapixel sensor. There are new telephoto and ultra-wide lenses with greater resolution than last year’s Pro sensors, and the company plans to tout the improvements as key additions to this year’s phones.”

“The biggest camera upgrade will be coming exclusively to the iPhone 15 Pro Max: an updated zoom system with improved hardware zoom capabilities. This will double the iPhone’s ability to zoom in on images — using the actual lens itself, rather than software — from 3X zoom to about 6X.”

(Bloomberg).

New availability issues around iPhone 15, potential delays

Apple’s iPhone launch event will take place next week, and while the four smartphones in the iPhone 15 family will appear on stage, it may take longer than expected for customers to purchase their new phones. Due to various production issues, the number of phones available will be less than expected:

“[Apple analyst] Ming-Chi Kuo reveals that Apple is facing major issues with the production of camera sensors for the standard iPhone 15 models and the titanium Pro body, as well as delays in manufacturing the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max. Perhaps the biggest shock is the new CIS stacked primary camera for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Kuo said Apple had tried to solve production issues by increasing volume, but up to 15% of regular models were still affected.

(Forbes).

Not only will inventories be low across the board, but the iPhone 15 Pro Max — which Apple expects will make up 30 to 40 percent of combined iPhone 15 sales — won’t be delayed by up to a month, leaving it until late October before it goes into full-scale retail. wide:

“Production issues with Sony, the supplier of the image sensors for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, are severe. As a result, the iPhone 15 Pro Max release date may be delayed by up to approximately 4 weeks.

(Forbes).

14 days to go

The delays don’t stop Apple’s marketing machine from temporarily working to attract the attention of everyone outside the usual geek circles. One of them is the now traditional countdown clock on YouTube until the moment the Apple Store doors open:

“It’s another small step on the road that ends on Friday, September 22, with the release of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2nd generation. That’s when they are announced.” They are all expected to hit shelves. Apple Store. It also appears that the new AirPods Pro will be unveiled at the keynote and will go on sale alongside iPhones and watches.”

(Forbes).

Get ready for price hikes

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max fans are preparing to pay more for their new iOS smartphones. The latest leaked pricing details suggest that there will be a significant increase in phone prices, with new build materials and optical hardware taking much of the blame:

“In previous reports, titanium has been cited as a significant cost increase for Apple, but with claims that the price of the iPhone 15 Pro will not rise, it appears that this will not be passed on to end users. The first 10x optical zoom camera, and this is in line with claims that the iPhone 15 The Pro Max could rise by as much as $200, becoming the most expensive iPhone ever released.

(Forbes).

Is Apple taking a risk by launching a cheaper MacBook?

Some signals were picked up this week from the supply chain that Apple is preparing a cheaper MacBook to compete with the Chromebook. Scheduled for late next year, it would be a brave choice for Apple to drop below the recognized $999 mark:

“The biggest risk will be to Apple’s brand. While there have been ‘cheaper’ products built on the value proposition launched in the past – the iPhone 5C immediately comes to mind – the temptation for Apple is to be part of the insider.” Crowd, to buy the dream of products that offer more than usual, and the feeling that your money is buying a quality product.

(Forbes).

Apple’s European gatekeepers

Three of Apple’s key properties have been designated as “gatekeepers” by the European Union. In essence, the App Store, Safari, and iOS have market power that will attract more regulation to ensure competition is not distorted.

“The EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) seeks to reduce the power of big tech companies. Designated ‘gatekeeper’ platforms will now face a ban on favoring their own services over those of competitors. These platforms will also be prohibited from combining personal data across different services and will have to… Allow users the option to download apps from alternative platforms.”

(MacRumors).

And finally…

Apple shares saw a notable decline this week following restrictions on Chinese government officials’ use of iPhones.

“Investors are concerned about the ability of the world’s most valuable public company to do business in the world’s second-largest economy. Apple Inc. posted its biggest daily decline in more than a month on Wednesday. The company lost about $200 billion in two days. The company lost about $200 billion in… Billion dollars in two days, and the company lost about $200 billion in two days.The stock is currently the worst performing in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

(CNN).

