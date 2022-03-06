Best Hospital in the World 2022 – Top 250 Hospitals

The best hospitals in the world 2022

The world’s hospitals have been on the front lines in medicine’s ever-evolving war against COVID-19 for two years now. According to the experts who helped guide the results of our annual rankings of the world’s best hospitals, it means learning to adapt to new and existing challenges quickly and improvising quickly.

For example, according to Dr. Gary S. KaplanD., Chairman and CEO of Virginia Mason Health System in Seattle, “The pandemic has exacerbated health care staff shortages around the world, particularly in nursing.”

David Bateschief of general internal medicine and primary care at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston (No. 17 in NEWSWEEK The list of Best Global Hospitals for Leaders says: “We had to very quickly convert the beds to ICU beds, shut down large sections of the hospital, and then get the staff out to cover these beds. There were also significant challenges in managing our supply chain for things like ventilators and equipment for personal protection”.

Dr. Christoph MeyerD., director of the Department of Internal Medicine at the University Hospital Zurich (#15 on our global leader list) says, “Many lessons can be learned from COVID, such as learning about the effectiveness of virtual meetings, appreciating the importance of hospital hygiene and emphasizing the importance of specialists over isolated specialty. The challenge was The greatest is the joint preparation of individual priorities for a common goal.

Many medical institutions have struggled with these and other challenges over the course of the pandemic, but what distinguishes the world’s leading hospitals is their continued ability to provide high-quality patient care and conduct important medical research even while they focus on fighting the coronavirus. In fact, as the fourth annual ranking of the best hospitals in the world by NEWSWEEK And Statista shows, consistency in excellence is the hallmark of these establishments, with familiar names dominating the list and the top spots.

according to Dr. Gregory KatzMD, Professor of Innovation and Value in Health at the University of Paris Medical School: “A critical facilitator of speed is the broad participation of hospital teams. If there’s one thing we take away from our fight against COVID-19, it’s the value of preparation. For hospital leaders, it’s all about choice, not chance. “.

Dr.. Jens Derberg WhitramD., CEO and president of Romed Kliniken, a German nonprofit health system, says a lot of that setup comes from willingness to pay for the nuts and bolts needed to deal with the very sick. He says: “We have learned from the pandemic that these hospitals are really making a difference in the global crisis that runs expensive and resource-intensive infrastructure such as emergency departments, intensive care units and ECMOs. [extracorporeal membrane oxygen machines] Etc.”

How do leading hospitals maintain their top position in the midst of a global pandemic that has turned the medical world upside down? The ability and drive to continually innovate is key – and outstanding talent is at the core of that. As Bates says, “Featured hospitals remain strong in large part by attracting the best people, those who focus on developing new approaches to care and delivering better care.”

Kaplan adds: “The best hospitals maintain their distinction by having clear, nurturing missions and ambitious visions that lead to consistent purpose that all employees live with daily. This must be combined with consistent leadership and consistency that creates alignment from the board of directors to the frontline of care.”

According to Deerberg-Wittram, “A certain intellectual mindset, an academic culture, a strong focus on patient outcomes, and an inspiring environment for young talent are the components of a hospital of excellence that continues over decades.”

This year’s rankings represent an expanding world, with three new countries on the list – Colombia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – bringing the total to more than 2,200 hospitals in 27 countries. The results show an impressive cross-section of worldwide excellence: 21 countries are represented in the list of the world’s top 150. The United States leads with 33 hospitals, followed by Germany with 14; Italy and France 10 each; South Korea with eight. Overall, there were 13 new hospitals in this year’s top 100. Among the biggest movers from last year’s rankings were the 14th Universitätsspital Basel, up from 35 last year; No. 28 Northwestern Memorial Hospital (58 year 2021); No. 43 Samsung Medical Center in Seoul (73) and No. 59 Langone Hospitals in New York (86).

The aim of this study is to provide the best data-based comparison of hospital reputation and performance across countries. We hope this will be beneficial not only for patients and families seeking the best care for themselves and their loved ones, but also for hospitals as they compare themselves to their peers during a time of unprecedented change.