March 6, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Gas price hikes break records in Pittsburgh

Gas price hikes break records in Pittsburgh

Cheryl Riley March 6, 2022 1 min read

Another day, another gas-price boom—and on Saturday, records were broken, according to AAA, the average gallon price in Pennsylvania is now $4.09. That’s an 8-cent jump from Friday and breaks the previous record set in 2008. In Pittsburgh, AAA reports the average price for a regular gallon is $4.06. That’s 10 cents higher than on Friday and also broke the record set in 2008. Nationwide, AAA said the average for Sunday was $4.01 a gallon. Most of the gas stations noticed by our news crew were selling a gallon of regular fuel for $4.09 or $4.19—a gallon of diesel gets closer to $5.

Another day, another gas price boom — and on Saturday, records were shattered.

According to AAA, the average price for a regular gallon in Pennsylvania is now $4.09.

That’s an 8 cent jump from Friday and a previous record breaker that happened in 2008.

In Pittsburgh, AAA reports that the average price for a regular gallon is $4.06.

That’s 10 cents higher than on Friday and breaks the record also set in 2008.

Nationally, the AAA said the average for Sunday was $4.01 per gallon.

Business News 4 from Pittsburgh wandered around the area to check out local gas stations.

Most of the gas stations noticed by our news crew were selling a gallon of regular fuel for $4.09 or $4.19—a gallon of diesel gets closer to $5.

See also  The Saudi Electricity Company responds to allegations of harassment of Elon Musk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Best Hospital in the World 2022 – Top 250 Hospitals

March 6, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Calls to boycott McDonald’s and other brands in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

March 6, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Starlink Won’t Block Russian Media Unless Forced to ‘Point Weapon’

March 5, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Heardle: The New Wordle for Music Lovers

March 6, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Fly me to the moon, let me play among the stars: NASA will send your name around the moon

March 6, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

UFC 272 results, highlights: Colby Covington grinds down win over Jorge Masvidal to end rivalry

March 6, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Attackers can force Amazon Echos to hack themselves with their own commands

March 6, 2022 Len Houle