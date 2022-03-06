Gas price hikes break records in Pittsburgh

Another day, another gas-price boom—and on Saturday, records were broken, according to AAA, the average gallon price in Pennsylvania is now $4.09. That’s an 8-cent jump from Friday and breaks the previous record set in 2008. In Pittsburgh, AAA reports the average price for a regular gallon is $4.06. That’s 10 cents higher than on Friday and also broke the record set in 2008. Nationwide, AAA said the average for Sunday was $4.01 a gallon. Most of the gas stations noticed by our news crew were selling a gallon of regular fuel for $4.09 or $4.19—a gallon of diesel gets closer to $5.

