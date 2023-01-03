Bills safety Demar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing on a play

The Buffalo Bills tweeted “Bills Mafia is with you, HamlinIsland”, referring to the player and a Bills fan’s name. Bengal were among the teams to respond with a hands-in-a-prayer emoji. Bills quarterback Josh Allen wrote: “Please pray for our brother.”

The NFL Players Association, which is the players union, said: "The NFLPA and everyone in our community prays for Damar Hamlin.

“We’ve been in touch with the Bills and Bengals players, and the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well-being,” the association said.

After the incident an “emergency action plan” went into effect, Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, said on a conference call later Monday.

He said that neither the coaches nor the players had talked about resuming play.

“It was really about DeMar and making sure of that — look, I haven’t seen anything like this, since I’ve been playing,” said Vincent, a former major league cornerback. He described it as a shocking event.

Bengals fans arrived outside the hospital to support them, video from and showed NBC affiliate WLWT.

“Watching that on TV didn’t make it any easier,” said Demetria Tutt. “To see that and have children, family members watching that, what happened tonight — no one ever wants to see that. We just pray.”

Hamlin is a native of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, which is located near Pittsburgh, and was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

With Hamlin’s college football career ending in late 2020, he’s organized a charity and game drive—hoping to raise $2,500. By 4:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, that total has exceeded 3 million dollars After fans flooded the page with donations and well wishes.

In his sophomore year of professional football, Hamlin was just entering the competing Super Bowl bills.

Playing limited last year as a starter, Hamlin scored twice in 14 games.

But this season, he’s played a more important role in his first-place team, playing overall 15 games before Monday and making 91 tackles63 of them alone.