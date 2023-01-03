Devastation Hamelin collapses in the field. The Bills-Bengals MNF game has been suspended

CINCINNATI – Safety Bills Hamelin’s devastation He collapsed on the field, was given CPR, and then was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition, according to the NFL, which postponed the game between Buffalo and the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night.

In a chilling scene that brought a showdown between two of the NFL’s best teams to a halt, CPR was given to Hamlin on the field for several minutes after he collapsed after a play in the first quarter. He was given oxygen, according to the ESPN broadcast, as he was put into the ambulance and taken from the field about 16 minutes after he collapsed and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by an independent medical team and staff and local paramedics,” the league said in a statement. He was then taken to a local hospital where his condition is critical.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant contact with the NFL Players Association agreeing to postpone the game.”

The injury occurred after Hamlin tackled wide receiver T Higgins And soon after that he woke up. Hamlin then suddenly collapsed, with athletic trainers immediately arriving to help. A stretcher was immediately brought onto the field where the athletic trainers protected his head.

The entire billing sideline surrounded Hamlin while he was being cared for. It was clear that many of the Bills’ players were feeling tight and comfortable with each other as he was being nursed by the athletic trainers. Many players turned away from watching Hamlin in distress.

A first attempt to move Hamlin resulted in him being taken back onto the field, but he was eventually put into an ambulance, which left the field at approximately 9:25 PM ET. Hamlin’s family came down from the stands to be with him in the ambulance.

After Hamlin walked off the field, the Bills players knelt together in a circle and then returned to the sideline, with the defense returning to the field to resume play. wide future Stephen Diggs Everyone called for a word. However, instead of resuming play, Bengals head coach Zack Taylor walked over to Bills counterpart Sean McDermott and met with the game officials in attendance. The decision was then made to stop the game—in which the Bengals had a 7-3 lead—about 21 minutes into the injury.

The NFL then announced a full postponement around 10 p.m. ET. The league did not say when the match would be formed or resumed.

Hamlin was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft from Pittsburgh, with the Bills’ 212th pick overall.

One of the team’s MVPs in the 2016 class of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, Hamlin chose to play for Pitt at the expense of Ohio State and Penn State. He performed, becoming a three-year starter and the most reliable player on a defense that demanded a lot from him at the safety position.

In his final season at Pitt in 2020, Hamlin was a second-team All-ACC selection, leading the Panthers with 67 tackles and seven pass breakups. After Hamlin was drafted, Pete coach Pat Narduzzi told WGRZ-TV: “He’s got that heart. He’s got the leadership. I mean, our entire defense revolves around him. Damar’s going to get up there, showing his skills. I think he’s so versatile.”

Hamlin started for the Bills this season in place of an injured safety Micah Hydewho suffered a neck injury in Week 2 and has been an injury backup since then.

In the same Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans, Hamlin’s close friend and former college teammate, Bills cornerback Dean Jackson, from the field with a neck injury. He missed one match.