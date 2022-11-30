The US victory over Iran capped a tense week

DOHA, Qatar — The manager of the US men’s national team was asked on Monday to be, among other things, an economist, customs agent, military policy expert and ambassador to the United Nations.

On Tuesday, he finally got what he wanted most: a coach who led his team to the World Cup knockout stages.

After the United States edged Iran 1-0 at Al Thumama Stadium, Berhalter embraced his coaching staff in a group hug in the technical area, wrapping their arms tightly around each other’s shoulders as they bounced up and down. Then he took to the field to enjoy the celebration with his players and the boisterous crowd of American fans behind the goal.

Group B GP w D L GD PTS 1 – England 3 2 1 +7 7 2 – United States of America 3 1 2 +1 5 3 – Iran 3 1 2 -3 3 4 – Wales 3 1 2 -5 1 The two best countries qualify for the round of 16

After four years of running a program in shambles, Berhalter has swept the USA for what is, in some ways, the biggest win of his career.

“It’s the first time in 92 years that we’ve met twice in a World Cup,” Berhalter said later, his face flushed. “So, the boys are doing something right.”

It was a remarkable 24 hours for Berhalter, the kind of amazing juxtaposition that can only exist in international soccer – and only with a match like the one the United States faced against Iran, the country he has dated, both alone and with the United States. States, deep, complex and chaotic.

This history is what fueled the accumulation. The AFL played a large part in the pre-match unease, because – unbeknownst to Berhalter or his players – he posted photos on social media that showed the Iranian flag without the Islamic Republic’s crest in an effort to show support. For women in Iran who fight for the most basic human rights.

Although well-intentioned, it created a firestorm, and Berhalter was left to navigate it. At his press conference on Monday, Iranian reporters asked him tough questions, asking him to explain why inflation might contribute to his team’s unpopularity back home or to justify the different visa requirements the United States imposes on Iranians who might want to. travel there. There was a question about US warships in the area.

It was, by any measure, an oddity, but Berhalter – to his credit – handled it brilliantly. He apologized for any offense the social media posts might have caused while expressing his support for those struggling for a better life. He also did his best to return focus to football. In many ways, this match was the doomsday for Berhalter and his players at the end of four years of Judgment, and Berhalter had to do everything he could to make sure his players were ready for it.

Steve Nichol and Craig Burley review the USA's World Cup Round of 16 match against the Netherlands.

In short, they were. Criticizing Berhalter is a bit of cottage industry in circles of those who follow Team USA closely — like life as an international manager, really — but that’s for sure: Berhalter has won a Gold Cup and a Nations League. He has beaten Mexico three times (including the World Cup qualifiers). He has overseen an overhaul of his roster of young and talented internationals, made difficult – and in some cases dizzying – choices about who to bring to Qatar and has now led that team to the last 16 of the World Cup.

Is it complete? not him. There are still reasonable criticisms of his tactics or substitution patterns, but striker Joshua Sargent was called up again and delivered a solid performance against Iran, as did the defender. Cameron Carter-Vickers (which he came for Walker Zimmerman). Tim ReamA surprising late addition to the roster just before the World Cup, he was stout on defense as well. As grueling as it may be, the United States has been able to see its progress of late.

What’s more, Berhalter motivated his players and pushed them to face the moment. Berhalter recalled earlier in the week how he watched the United States lose to Iran in the infamous 1998 World Cup meeting, and highlighted what marked him out as the mismatch in emotional levels on the field. The Iranians desperately wanted the match, Berhalter said, and it was clear that the Americans were nowhere near feeling the same.

On Tuesday, this wasn’t a problem. Not even close. There was definitely a fire. But also the confidence that the moment was not too great.

“The team was calm,” Riam said. “No one was breathing heavily or had terror in their eyes.”

And he helped put the tactics in place, too. Christian PulisicThe player’s goal was the result of a sequence that Ream said Berhalter and the coaches particularly emphasized in their polls, which was to pull the play wide to one side in order to expose Pulisic’s back post to attack. The goal was, Reem said, “excellent, excellent, excellent”, except for Pulisic colliding with the Iranian goalkeeper which sent Pulisic to hospital midway through the match for an abdominal examination.

Hercules Gomez says the USMNT's performance was "pretty impressive" after beating Iran 1-0 to move into the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

If Pulisic can’t play against the Netherlands on Saturday (or is limited), it will be another bump for Berhalter to move around. He has options – Giovanni Reyna It still didn’t stand out much, and Brendan Aronson is a vital substitute – but, either way, group motivation will again be crucial.

This is what Berhalter wants. He never evaded the dangers of his mission. He has said time and time again that the goal of this team is to change the perception of American football around the world. The match against England helped with that. So did on Tuesday.

Now comes another chance. another chance. Berhalter will bear the arrows. All coaches do. He will take criticism. All he cares about is making his players see what he sees, and know what he knows: that this team can do anything. On Tuesday, after hugs, screams and a video call to the hospital so Pulisic could join in the fun, Berhalter came to another, more traditional press conference, and thought about what pleased him most about that night.

He said, “We believe in ourselves.” “We believed in what we were doing.”