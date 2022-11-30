Christian Pulisic, at Mend, says he will play on Saturday

Pulisic, who scored the only goal for the Americans in the victory that took them to the knockout stages of the World Cup, took a different path off the field. And he was injured while scoring the goal, which ended in a violent collision with the Iranian goalkeeper, forcing him to leave the match between halftime and then to the hospital for examinations.

Soccer America described the injury as a bruise to the pelvis and said Pulisic was listed day by day. But he is not expected to be ruled out of the Americans’ next game, the round of 16 match against the Netherlands on Saturday, an opinion that Pulisic at least seems to share.