December 1, 2022

Baltimore Ravens v Jacksonville Jaguars

Lamar Jackson leaves training early due to a quadriceps injury

And Lamar Jackson didn’t finish rehearsing on Wednesday, as he injured his quadriceps muscle. His roster of crows as a participant is limited.

Jackson She is left to receive treatment He won’t speak to reporters on Wednesday, which is the quarterback’s weekly interview day. Jackson has not spoken to reporters since his reign obscene response to a social media critic, which he later deleted.

The Ravens have put Jackson in the coaching report for three straight weeks now. He went into training report two weeks ago with an illness that kept him out for a day, and last week he was sidelined for a day with a groin injury.

Jackson missed only four games in five seasons due to injury, and missed the end of last season after suffering an ankle injury.

Crows were endlessly narrow Nick Boyle (sickness), defensive end Cale Campbell (rest), offensive tackle Daniel Valel (disease) the outer back Justin Huston (rest), back corner Marlon Humphrey (Ankle), offensive tackle Patrick Mekari (disease) and back Marcus Peters (comfort).

safety Kyle Hamilton (knee), narrow end Possible Isaiah (ankle) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) was limited.



