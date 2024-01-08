Boeing 737 MAX 9 and Alaska Airlines: What to know

Reports by The New York Times and others eventually revealed that competitive pressures, flawed design and problematic oversight all played a role in the troubling history of the plane, Boeing's best-selling plane ever, and one receiving hundreds of billions of dollars in pre-orders from airlines. around the world when it was grounded.

What were the repercussions?

Boeing agreed to pay $2.5 billion in a settlement with the Justice Department in 2021 to resolve a criminal charge that it conspired to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration, which regulates the company and rates its planes.

In 2022, Boeing paid an additional $200 million in a deal with US securities regulators over accusations that the company misled investors by suggesting human error was responsible for the two fatal crashes, and ignoring the company's concerns about the plane.

By the time the planes were rehabilitated 20 months after the crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, Boeing estimated the crisis had cost the company $20.7 billion.

Which airlines use the 737 MAX 9?

Part of Boeing's single-aisle 737 MAX series, the MAX 9 can carry up to 220 passengers, depending on its seating configuration. United Airlines has 79 Max 9 planes in service, the most of any airline, according to Cirium, an aviation analytics firm. Cirium said there are 215 Max 9 aircraft in service around the world. United and Alaska Airlines own about a third of it.