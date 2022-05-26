Boeing lands on Starliner capsule to complete crucial test flight

Boeing’s Starliner capsule lands in White Sands, New Mexico on May 25, 2022 to complete the OFT-2 mission.

Boeing It landed its unmanned Starliner spacecraft in the New Mexico desert on Wednesday, completing a Crucial test trip As the company prepares to transport astronauts.

The Starliner landed at the US Army’s White Sands missile range, after leaving the International Space Station earlier in the day – and concluded the six-day Orbital Flight Test 2, or OFT-2 mission.

The mission completed one of its most important test goals, reaching the International Space Station and successfully docking. OFT-2 represents an important milestone in Boeing’s development of the Starliner, which has faced many obstacles and delays over the past three years.