BoE’s Huw Pill says Brits need to accept ‘we’re all worse off’

A Deliveroo cyclist, a man with an umbrella, and two women with a trolley, walk past a disused high street shop with white painted windows on February 16, 2022 in Leeds, UK.

LONDON — Businesses and workers are trying to pass the inflationary effect on to each other — and that risks continuing inflation, according to Howe Bell, chief economist at the Bank of England.

“What we’re facing right now is that reluctance to accept that we’re all worse off, and we all have to take our share,” Bell said on an episode of Columbia Law School and the Milstein Center’s “Beyond Unprecedented” podcast, which has just been released. Tuesday.

“To try to pass that cost on to one of our citizens and say, ‘We’ll be fine but they’ll have to take our share – if we get through the parcel game… is something that generates inflation,'” he said.

Bell was discussing the “chain of inflationary shocks” that have fueled inflation over the past 18 months, from pandemic supply disruptions and government household support programs that boosted demand, to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting spike in European energy prices. Bad weather and outbreaks followed Bird flu Raising food prices.

But Bell said that was not the whole story, and that it was “normal” for the behavior of price-setters and wage-setters to change in economies including the UK and US when the cost of living rose like energy bills, with workers demanding higher salaries and companies raising prices.

“Of course, this process is ultimately self-defeating,” Bell said.

He added that the United Kingdom, which considers a net importer From natural gas, you’ve run into a situation where the goods you buy from the rest of the world are much higher than what you sell to the rest of the world, services in the first place. UK imports Almost half It’s food.

“If what you buy goes up a lot more than what you sell, you’ll be worse off,” Bell said.