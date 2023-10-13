Bold NFL Week 6 Predictions: Bears find first winning streak since 2021 season; Kyle Pitts finally reached 100 receiving yards

Sixth week of 2023 NFL The season is underway, and there has been nothing surprising during the reign power Champion Chiefs 19-8 win over Broncos, unlike NFL The worst scoring defense holds the champions under 20 points. Kansas City has now won 16 straight games against its AFC West rival, tied for the third-longest winning streak against a single opponent in league history.

Because anything can happen when it comes to NFL – Outside of the Broncos beating the Chiefs – what’s next, you ask? Well, here are five bold predictions for the Week 6 weekend slate.

Bears defeat Vikings in first winning streak since 2021 season, snaps 10-game NFC North losing streak

Saying that a team can go on a winning streak, meaning simply winning two games in a row, doesn’t usually fall into the “bold” category. It’s for these Chicago Bears, who haven’t won back-to-back games since Weeks 16 and 17 of the 2021 season. They’ve gone a season and a quarter without a winning streak. This is madness. The most amazing element about this is that they will establish this streak with a win over an NFC North rival in the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago is currently on a 10-game losing streak against NFC North opponents.

However, things are looking up in the Windy City. Quarterback Justin Fields has tied his single-game, career-high in passing touchdowns (four) in each of the last two games.

Justin Fields’ statistics this season

Pass the People’s Protection Units 175.3 308.5 TD-INT 3-4 8-1* Passerby classification 67.7 131.3

* Career-high 4 TD passes in consecutive games

Also, DJ Moore, the Bears’ new receiver, played like Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss during his first five games in Chicago. After totaling 230 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in Week 5 against Washington, Moore now has 531 receiving yards, fifth-most in the NFL, and five receiving touchdowns, tied for the most in the NFL, on 27 yards in a year. 2023. The production makes Moore one of only three players in the Super Bowl Era (since 1966) with 500 or more receiving yards and five or more receiving touchdowns in his first five games with a new team, joining five-time Pro Bowler Andre Rison’s 1990 season with Falcons and Moss’ 2007 season with the Patriots, where he set the NFL record for receiving touchdowns (23).

Their defense has also come alive, matching the number of takeaways they had in the first four weeks of the season (two) in their 40-20 win over the Leaders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 5 (also two weeks). They also had more sacks (five) than they had in the first four weeks of the season (two). Meanwhile, the Vikings go 1-4 with Justin Jefferson, the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, on injured reserve, and their defense is allowing 24.4 points per game this season, 23rd in the league. Chicago, your winning streak is coming.

Lamar Jackson threw more than 3 TD passes for the first time in over a year as the Ravens won in London

Lamar Jackson is on a roll now. He is currently completing 69.9% of his passes, a career high and fifth-best in the league. However, the Ravens’ quarterback has not thrown three passes in a game since Week 3 of the 2022 season against the Patriots. That’s a long time for a former NFL MVP. His drought will end in Week 6 against a Titans team that has surrendered 14 plays of 25 or more yards, tied for third in the league.

Jackson Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews has four or more catches in all four of his games played this season, three receiving touchdowns (tied for most by tight ends) and four receiving drops this season (most among tight ends). Baltimore dropped five passes in its 17-10 loss to the Steelers in Week 5, the most ever NFL team In a match this season. There’s no way that would happen again. Positive regression and a sensitive Giants defense lead to a big day for Jackson.

Kyle Pitts is going for 100+ receiving yards for the first time since his rookie year in 2021

The Falcons made Kyle Pitts the highest-ranking tight end in the combined draft era (since 1967), and he burst onto the NFL scene as a rookie, seemingly validating that pick early. He totaled 1,026 yards on 68 catches, making him one of only two tight ends to have a season with 1,000 yards as a rookie, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka (1961 season). However, he hasn’t approached that level of production since, dealing with a revolving door at linebacker and a knee injury that cut his 2022 campaign short by seven games.

Kyle Pitts career statistics

games 17 15 Objectives 110 91 Receptions 68 46 Receiving yards 1,026* 564

But against the Texans in Week 5, Betts had one of the most involved football games in a long time. He totaled 87 yards and seven catches on 11 targets in the Falcons’ 21-19 win. The 11 goals were his most since the 2020 SEC Championship game against Alabama while he was at the University of Florida. The 87 yards were his most since Week 3 of the 2022 season and his seven catches were his most since Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Betts has not broken the century mark in receiving since his rookie year, making this a bold prediction, but against a Commanders’ defense that allowed DJ Moore to total 230 receiving yards in Week 5, anything is possible. The Leaders have also allowed 33 or more points in four straight games, one game away from tying the longest single-season streak in NFL history. Lots of chances for Betts to get out.

Lions score 20+ points in 15 straight games to extend franchise record despite facing stingy Bucs ‘D’

The 2023 season is the one the Lions and their fans are starving for. The franchise is 4-1 and in first place in the NFC North, sitting three or more games above. 500 for the first time since 2016, snapping the longest active drought in the league. Dating back to last season, Detroit has scored 20 or more points in 14 straight games, a franchise record, with quarterback Jared Goff playing the best football of his career.

In his last 15 games, the Lions are 12-3. Goff threw for 26 touchdowns and just four interceptions for a 67.4% completion percentage. In that span, Goff ranks third in the league in passer rating (.104) and ranks fourth in passing touchdowns and yards (3,799). This season, Goff’s Lions are averaging 29.6 points per game, which is fourth in the NFL.

However, the first-place team in the NFC South, the Buccaneers (3-1), have held opponents to 17 points or fewer in three of their four games this season (17.0 points per game allowed, eighth-best in the NFL). . Something has to give up in Week 6, and it’s the Buccaneers’ defense. The Lions, thanks to Goff’s arm and the legs of running back David Montgomery — his six rushing touchdowns are tied for the most through five games to start a season in team history along with Pro Football Hall of Famers Barry Sanders (1991) and Jamaal Williams (2022) — Detroit wins the battle Against a fixed body to score more than 20 points for the 15th time in a row.

CJ Stroud throws first career interception against the Saints

The best rookie quarterback in the NFL this season is second overall pick C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans.. He has seven touchdown passes and none intercepted in 186 career attempts, the most without an interception in league history. His 1,461 yards passing are the most by any rookie in any five games since at least 1950.

However, against a Saints defense that has allowed the fourth-fewest points per game in the NFL this season (15.2) and which has had seven interceptions, tied for third-most in the NFL, Stroud’s interception-free streak is even better. . In NFL history, it will come to an end.