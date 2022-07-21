July 21, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Kyle Rudolph tags with pirates, filling the void of Rob Gronkowski

Kyle Rudolph tags with pirates, filling the void of Rob Gronkowski

Joy Love July 21, 2022 2 min read

The pirates filled the big hole left by Rob Gronkowski, or so they hope.

One month after the 33-year-old’s tribulation ended, he hung up his cleats for a again, Tampa Bay has agreed to a one-year contract with a different veteran court ending – Kyle Rudolph. The deal, reported by ESPN’s Adam Shifter, provides quarterback Tom Brady with another confident attacking option.

The Giants released Rudolph in March after collecting only 26 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown in his only season with the team.

Prior to that, Rudolph, 32, spent the first decade of his NFL career with the Vikings.

Rudolph has 479 catches for 4,745 yards and 49 touchdowns in his NFL career. He was also a selection to the Pro Bowl twice, in 2012 and 2017.

Kyle Rudolph spent last season with the Giants before being released.
Charles Bowes/CalSport Media/Sib
Tom Brady will have a new tight end in Tampa after Rob Gronkowski's retirement.
Tom Brady will have a new tight end to throw in Tampa after Rob Gronkowski retires.
AP

It also gives Brady a veteran tight end, alongside Cameron Pratt. The only other party on the roster with experience is Codey McElroy, who has only played in one game. Tampa Bay also drafted two tight ends, Cady Otton in the fourth round and Coe Kift in the sixth, in the NFL Draft in April.

Gronkowski said during his retirement from Buck that he would not return for the 12th NFL season, even if Brady called him and asked him to come back.

See also  What next for the Lakers? Notes on Nick Nurse, Russell Westbrook and more - The Athlete

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

NBA fines Warriors co-owner Joe Lacobe $500,000 after calling luxury tax system ‘unfair’

July 21, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Matthew Tkachuk tells Flames he will not re-sign in the long run; Potential Trade: Sources

July 20, 2022 Joy Love
5 min read

What will you remember about the 2022 MLB All-Star Game? A star was born and his name is Julio Rodriguez

July 20, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

1 min read

Farah Ibrahim wasn’t clubbing with her 13-year-old daughter

July 21, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

NASA Perseverance Rover: Bundle of Strings Found on Mars

July 21, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Kyle Rudolph tags with pirates, filling the void of Rob Gronkowski

July 21, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Dell XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition Certified for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

July 21, 2022 Len Houle