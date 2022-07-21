The pirates filled the big hole left by Rob Gronkowski, or so they hope.

One month after the 33-year-old’s tribulation ended, he hung up his cleats for a again, Tampa Bay has agreed to a one-year contract with a different veteran court ending – Kyle Rudolph. The deal, reported by ESPN’s Adam Shifter, provides quarterback Tom Brady with another confident attacking option.

The Giants released Rudolph in March after collecting only 26 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown in his only season with the team.

Prior to that, Rudolph, 32, spent the first decade of his NFL career with the Vikings.

Rudolph has 479 catches for 4,745 yards and 49 touchdowns in his NFL career. He was also a selection to the Pro Bowl twice, in 2012 and 2017.

Kyle Rudolph spent last season with the Giants before being released. Charles Bowes/CalSport Media/Sib

Tom Brady will have a new tight end to throw in Tampa after Rob Gronkowski retires. AP

It also gives Brady a veteran tight end, alongside Cameron Pratt. The only other party on the roster with experience is Codey McElroy, who has only played in one game. Tampa Bay also drafted two tight ends, Cady Otton in the fourth round and Coe Kift in the sixth, in the NFL Draft in April.

Gronkowski said during his retirement from Buck that he would not return for the 12th NFL season, even if Brady called him and asked him to come back.