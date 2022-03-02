March 2, 2022

Boris Johnson has accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine

Rusty Knowles March 2, 2022 1 min read

“We have already seen the use of ammunition thrown at innocent civilians from the regime of Vladimir Putin, and in my opinion this is already a war crime,” the British Prime Minister declared.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday (March 2) accused Russia of wrongdoing “war crime” Weapons used against civilians in Ukraine and the UN “Required” A Russian withdrawal.

“We have already seen the use of ammunition thrown at innocent civilians since the rule of Vladimir Putin, in my opinion it is already a war crime.”He made the announcement in front of the British delegation, who were in the galleries of the House of Commons to raise their voices against Ukrainian Ambassador Vadim Pristakov.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor announced the opening ceremony on Monday “As fast as possible” Mention of the inquiry into the situation in Ukraine “War crimes” and “crimes against humanity”. Amnesty International Especially condemned the use of cluster munitionsBanned by an international conference in 2010, it hopes to be prosecuted for “war crimes.”

