Boris Johnson has accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine

“We have already seen the use of ammunition thrown at innocent civilians since the rule of Vladimir Putin, in my opinion it is already a war crime.”He made the announcement in front of the British delegation, who were in the galleries of the House of Commons to raise their voices against Ukrainian Ambassador Vadim Pristakov.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor announced the opening ceremony on Monday “As fast as possible” Mention of the inquiry into the situation in Ukraine “War crimes” and “crimes against humanity”. Amnesty International Especially condemned the use of cluster munitionsBanned by an international conference in 2010, it hopes to be prosecuted for “war crimes.”