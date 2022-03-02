Russian air forces landed in Kharkiv and continue fighting

Ukraine’s second city was hit by a series of bombings on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people and wounding more than 20, local officials said. As Russian air forces landed in the city overnight, fighting continued.

The Ukrainian military said on Wednesday that Russian air forces had landed in Kharkiv overnight, citing fighting in Ukraine’s second city in the east.

Military hospital target

“Russian air forces landed in Kharkiv (…) and attacked a local hospital,” the Ukrainian armed forces said in a statement in the Telegram. “Fighting is going on between the invaders and the Ukrainians,” the statement said.

According to Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Zherashchenko, a fire broke out in an air school camp in Kharkiv after an airstrike on Wednesday.

“There is practically no area in Kharkiv that has not yet been hit by artillery shells,” he was quoted as saying in a statement in the Telegram.

The announcement comes on the seventh day of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, which began on February 24 and intensified on Tuesday.

Kharkiv, home to 1.4 million people near the Russian border, was hit by several bombings on Tuesday that killed at least 10 people and wounded more than 20, according to local officials.

Apartments in flames

City Mayor Vadim Botchenko said more than a hundred people were injured in a Russian fire on Tuesday in Mariupol, a port in the Sea of ​​Azov.

In Kherson, its gates were already controlled by Russian forces, the latter seizing control of the railway station and port overnight, according to city mayor Igor Kolykhayev, local media quoted him as saying.

Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Djaparova said on Tuesday that airstrikes by Russian airstrikes had destroyed two residential buildings in Borodianka, 50 km from Kiev, and shared a video of part of the gray buildings collapsing and burning apartments.

Fear of attack from Belarus

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense also indicated that it feared an attack on Belarus overnight.

“Belarusian troops are on high alert and are concentrated in areas close to the Ukrainian border,” the ministry said in a statement on Facebook.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ukrainian intelligence noted the “significant activity” of aircraft on the border, and convoy of vehicles carrying food and ammunition were found there, Belarus “likely to support Russian invaders in Ukraine. War in the future”, the ministry warned.

“Missile strikes against military and civilian targets” in Ukraine have been “formally” launched from Belarusian territory since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, he added.