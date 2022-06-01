The Russians settled in Chevroletonetsk, and tensions with Washington escalated

You missed recent events related to tensions Ukraine ? Do not panic, 20 minutes Updates you daily at 7:30 p.m. Who did what? Who said what? Where are we? Answer below:

News of the day

Strategic objective Moscow, Chevrodonetsk Occupied by the Russian army. The regional governor said, “The Russians Continue their attack on this Donbass city center and stabilize their positions.

The fighting, so intense, prevented the eviction of civilians, which made the governor say “there is no possibility of leaving the city now.” On Monday, in this area, the French journalist Frederic Leclerc-ImhoffA man traveling in a humanitarian vehicle evacuating residents was killed.

Sentence of the day

“Please do not use staple wheat as a weapon of war!” ⁇

The Pope Francis on Wednesday called for an end to the blockade on exports Cereals Ukraine defends its “universal right to food” and rejects the use of wheat as a “weapon of war.” “The disruption of grain exports from Ukraine, which is home to millions of people living in poor countries, is very worrying,” he said.

Number of days

27.6% There was a decline in exports Russian gas For more than a year. “Exports to distant lands were 61 billion cubic meters, down 27.6% (23.2 billion cubic meters) over the same period in 2021,” Ratchaser said. Russian Gosprom.

The trend of the day

Tensions between are constantly rising United States And Russia. This Wednesday, the Kremlin Washington has been accused of “throwing oil into the fire.” This report is published following the promise of Joe Biden Kyiv must be provided with “advanced missile systems and ammunition that allow it to hit more important targets on the battlefield more accurately.”

According to a senior official White House, These are Himmers systems (high mobility artillery rocket system), several rocket launchers mounted on light armored vehicles, within a range of about 80 kilometers. No delivery date specified.

“America’s order is to fight Russia until the last Ukrainian. [Ce qui] Does not encourage peace talks, ”said Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Russian president. “Any arms supply continues, which increases and strengthens the risk of military conflict between the United States and Russia,” said Sergei Rybkov, deputy minister at the Russian embassy.