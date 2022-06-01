Russia has launched large nuclear reactors in northeastern Moscow

Russia is building nuclear reactors in Ivanovo, near Moscow. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the vehicles are equipped with the LARS intercontinental ballistic missile with six thermonuclear warheads.

Does Russia want to defuse nuclear barriers with its hypersonic missiles? Probably not completely. According to information sent through Interfox Reuters, Russian nuclear forces are organizing a “serious” maneuver in the province of Ivanovo, northeast of Moscow. Thousands of soldiers were involved as part of this exercise.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the vehicles are equipped with RS-24 Lars, a 23-meter intercontinental ballistic missile with six thermonuclear warships. It was installed in a carrier vehicle because it could be found by civilians during a military parade in the presence of Vladimir Putin in Moscow on May 9.

Lars, or Yars, stands for “Iadernaïa raketa sderjivania”, meaning “nuclear defense rocket”. Lars is not a role model. Tests have already taken place in 2017. The missile passed Russia from west to east and reached its target.

363 km from Moscow

Ovanovo Province may suggest that selection tests be carried out. Russia had an underground nuclear test site there. It is located 363 kilometers from Moscow. In 1971, a test of the 2.5 kT bomb Globus-1 produced radioactive fumes on the surface. This accident is called “Ivanovo’s Hiroshima”. Radioactive debris is still said to be at a depth of more than 600 meters Belona website.

The announcement of these nuclear reactors follows a new test firing Zircon Hypersonic Ship Missile. Released on Saturday, it was launched from Admiral Korskov’s warship in the Barents Sea into the White Sea waters in the Arctic about a thousand kilometers away, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. Zircon has already been tested from a diving submarine.