June 2, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Denmark has voted to join the EU Security Policy

Rusty Knowles June 2, 2022 2 min read

On Wednesday, the Danes received nearly 67% of the voteEr June, with 97% of the vote in favor of integration into the European Union (EU) defense policy.

“Tonight, Denmark sends an important signal to our allies in Europe and NATO, and [président Vladimir] Cheese fry. When Putin invades an independent country and threatens stability in Europe, we show that the rest will unite.Prime Minister Mete Frederickson said. “Europe existed before February 24, Europe before the Russian invasion”She added.

EU leaders Ursula van der Leyen and Charles Michel welcomed the vote. “Historical” From Denmark. “I welcome the commitment to our common security sent by the Danish people.”Is European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen tweeted, “We hope Denmark and the European Union will benefit from this decision.”. “Danish people have made a historic choice”, Charles Michael, President of the Council of Europe, announced his role.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers Three months after the start of the war in Ukraine, Denmark voted to participate in European defense

European security is accelerating

Two weeks after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, M.A.Me Frederiksen announced an agreement with a majority of parties in parliament to submit to a referendum the decision on the Danish exception, as well as significant military investment to cross the 2% mark in GDP allocated to NATO’s desired defense budget.

Traditionally a euroseptic country, Denmark received a series of exemptions in 1993 “Exceptions” (“Exemption options”) in many European problems, especially in the defense sector. Scandinavian country, a founding member of NATO – thus unable to participate in any EU military service.

See also  Number of new Govt-19 cases

Previously marginalized, the twenty-seventh security policy has gained momentum in recent years, even though the idea of ​​a European military is still a foil to many capitals.

World with AFP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The Russians settled in Chevroletonetsk, and tensions with Washington escalated

June 1, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Russia has launched large nuclear reactors in northeastern Moscow

June 1, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Nitric acid tank attacked by the Russians in Chevroletonetsk

June 1, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

5 min read

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes starting Thursday, June 2, 2022

June 2, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Velez’s injuries are increasing – Jean Segura is out 3 months, Bryce Harper scratches

June 2, 2022 Joy Love
6 min read

NASA hires two private companies to develop the lunar space suit

June 2, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

French government bans use of English gaming words like ‘esports’

June 2, 2022 Len Houle