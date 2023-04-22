Brandon Lowe hits a homer for the Rays in a historic win

The Rays improved to 11-0 at home on the year, extended their season-opening home run streak to 20 games (tie the 2019 Mariners), and became only the 13th team in the modern era (since 1901) to win at least 17 of their home runs. The first 20 matches. It’s the best start to the season for any team in the Majors since the Red Sox (also 17-3) in 2018.