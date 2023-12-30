At the buzzer: Indiana 100, Kennesaw State 87 – Indoor

Quick thoughts on the 100-87 win over Kennesaw State:

how did that happen

Indiana didn't look short in Friday's non-conference finale. With Xavier Johnson still sidelined with a foot injury and Kel'el Ware out with illness, the Hoosiers buried four 3-pointers before the first media timeout and raced to an 18-8 lead against Kennesaw State. By the under-eight media timeout in the first, Indiana had extended the lead to 13 at 37-24. But the Hoosiers couldn't get a stop in the final seven minutes of the first half. Kennesaw State came back strong with its three-point shooting. The Owls made nine threes in the first half to close within four at 50-46 at the break.

Simeon Cottle's 3-pointer gave Kennesaw State its first lead at 65-64 and the Owls extended the lead to 68-64 on Terrell Burden's 3-pointer with 13:16 to play. But Indiana scored the next five goals to take a 69-68 lead at the under-12 media timeout. The Hoosiers extended the lead to six, 74-68, on Anthony Leal's layup in transition at the 9:45 mark. Indiana's lead was 81-71 by the under-eight media timeout. Indiana extended the lead to 14 on a Trey Galloway bucket with 6:49 remaining. Kennesaw State never got closer than 10 the rest of the way as Indiana State wrapped up non-conference play with its 10th win of the season.

Outstanding performers

Malik Reno led the Hoosiers with 34 points and 11 rebounds. Renault clocked 37 minutes. Other Hoosiers in double figures include Mackenzie Mgbako with 14, Caleb Banks with 12, Payton Sparks with 10 and Anthony Walker with 10.

Statistics that stand out

Indiana outscored Kennesaw State 52-26 in the paint and 20-13 in second-chance points.

