Raiders' Davante Adams pushes someone after a match, and apologizes

Joy Love October 11, 2022 2 min read

Kansas City, Missouri – The future of the Las Vegas Raiders Davant Adams He pushed a field-certified person carrying equipment following a Monday night 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Adams later issued an apology.

“I want to apologize to the guy, there was someone running off the field, and he ran, like he jumped in front of me coming out of the field and I hit him, and he kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the floor,” Adams said in his locker. “So I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed up with him literally just running away from me. I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s what I responded to at first. So, I want to apologize to him for that.”

Adams, who was acquired in a massive business deal with the Green Bay Packers, may face league discipline.

The Raiders, who fell 1-4 with the loss, entered their farewell week after outperforming 17-0 in the second quarter.

Adams, who had three hits for 124 yards with scores of 58 and 48 yards, was visibly frustrated as he walked off the field, minutes into the Raiders’ final offensive play with 46 seconds remaining on the clock.

In the fourth and third position of the Raiders’ 46-yard streak, Adams was a free run on the center court. Derek Carr Unleash a deep pass. But Adams and the reception slot Hunter Renfro They bumped into each other running their patterns, and the ball fell incomplete.

In a previous game, Adams appeared to have first caught a side-fist on the toe at the 39-yard line in Kansas City before the return official called off. Adams was fiddling with the ball when it hit his first foot.

“I don’t want to comment too much on the body, but I thought I was in,” he said.

“I thought it was a problem, but they looked at it and obviously didn’t feel that way.”

