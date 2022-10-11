Davante Adams apologizes after shoving photographer after Raiders loss

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams captured his frustration with his team’s 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, with one of the first people he faced as he left the field at Arrowhead Stadium. This person happened to be a photographer who Adams shoved to the ground when he entered the tunnel into the locker room. The incident was captured by ESPN cameras and is likely to lead to discipline from the NFL. Adams apologized on social media, tweeting that he was “immediately appalled” and repeating what he had previously said.

“Sorry for the guy I pushed after the match,” he wrote. “Obviously very frustrated with the way the match ended and when he ran in front of me when I came out that was my reaction and I immediately freaked out. That’s not me.. sorry man I hope you see this.”

A person familiar with the situation said the NFL was under review on Tuesday for possible disciplinary action. It was not immediately clear whether suspension was possible or just a fine.

The Raiders dropped to 1-4 with a 1 point defeat. Each team’s loss was by one point, and this loss to their West Asian rival was particularly stinging, spurred in part by coach Josh McDaniels’ decision to try to convert two points into the lead rather than an extra point to tie after Adams. He scored on a 48-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr with 4:27 to play.

Adams, who rejoined his Fresno State teammate Carr when Leave the Green Bay Packers In the offseason trade, she caught three assists for 124 yards and scored touchdowns from 58 and 48 yards, but the Raiders blew 17-0 in the second quarter of a loss.

Adams was clearly frustrated when he left the field after the team’s final offensive play with 46 seconds left.

Fourth and one from the Las Vegas 46-yard streak, Adams was running down the field as Carr left a deep pass, but Adams and fellow wide receiver Hunter Renfrew collided and the ball fell incomplete.

In the earlier play, Adams appeared to have had his first defeat when he was on tip toes on the sidelines at Kansas City 39. But the call was reversed by the officials, who decided he played the ball and failed to get both feet in.

The result left a stinging taste in his mouth as the raiders head into their farewell week. However, he apologized in the locker room as well before sending out a tweet of his remorse.

“Before I answer anything else, I want to apologize to the guy—someone ran off the field, ran, and jumped in front of me when we came off the field and I hit him, and kind of pushed him,” Adams said (via ESPN). “I wanted to say to him sorry for that. It was frustration mixed in with him running, actually, in front of me, and I shouldn’t have responded that way. But that’s how I answered at first, so I want to apologize to him for that.”