April 23, 2023

Live updates, fight results, boxing analysis

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia shine on SportsCenter before their fight

In “SportsCenter,” Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia trade insults at each other before their upcoming match.

LAS VEGAS — Two of boxing’s top young fighters, Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia, will meet in a 12-round bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Davis (28-0, 26 KOs), 28, of Baltimore, Md., and Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs), 24, of Victorville, Calif., have been calling out to each other on social media for a long time, After lengthy negotiations, he agreed to fight at up to 136 pounds. Davis is ranked #3 by ESPN in the lightweight division. Garcia is No. 6 junior welterweight after only two fights in the division.

Both Davis and Garcia have won four of their past five bouts by stoppage, and both have impressive speed, strength, and a willingness to fight on the inside, all essential ingredients for a very entertaining bout. They also have a massive following on social media with 14 million followers on Instagram alone.

Davis (-210) is a slight favorite over Garcia (+175), according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Mike Coppinger and Ben Pepe recap the action at T-Mobile Arena as it happens.

