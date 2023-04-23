Live updates, fight results, boxing analysis

Mike Coppinger and Ben Pepe2 minutes to read
LAS VEGAS — Two of boxing’s top young fighters, Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia, will meet in a 12-round bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.
Davis (28-0, 26 KOs), 28, of Baltimore, Md., and Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs), 24, of Victorville, Calif., have been calling out to each other on social media for a long time, After lengthy negotiations, he agreed to fight at up to 136 pounds. Davis is ranked #3 by ESPN in the lightweight division. Garcia is No. 6 junior welterweight after only two fights in the division.
Both Davis and Garcia have won four of their past five bouts by stoppage, and both have impressive speed, strength, and a willingness to fight on the inside, all essential ingredients for a very entertaining bout. They also have a massive following on social media with 14 million followers on Instagram alone.
Davis (-210) is a slight favorite over Garcia (+175), according to Caesars Sportsbook.
Mike Coppinger and Ben Pepe recap the action at T-Mobile Arena as it happens.
