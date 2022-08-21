Brian Robinson starts facing Antonio Gibson in the Leaders Return competition

Getty Images

Antonio Gibson The leaders had started running last season, crossed 1,000 yards, and seemed to have a lock on their starting assignment for this season as well. and then Brian Robinson It came along.

Robinson, the third-round rookie, appeared to outsmart Gibson on the training ground during training camp, and leaders made Robinson off to a running start in Saturday’s pre-season game.

Perhaps most importantly, the leaders brought Gibson back to the beginning. Gibson never played on special teams in either of his first two NFL seasons, but captains putting him on special teams on Saturday is a strong suggestion that he’ll need to contribute to the team in other ways because he wouldn’t be a no. . 1 running backwards anymore.

Robinson had eight catches for 31 yards on Saturday, while Gibson only had two catches for three yards, although he added three catches for 37 yards. Depending on pre-season usage, Robinson may be the primary ball carrier, while Gibson is required to play third defeats and possibly rebounds.

Gibson faltered in the season opener, angering coach Ron Rivera, and Rivera also said he wanted to see Gibson.Run harder. It now appears that Rivera has decided that Robinson is the man who wants to carry the burden of his crime.