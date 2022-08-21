Chicago White Sox-Cleveland Guardians game postponed

Cleveland – Sunday’s Chicago White Sox-Cleveland Guardians game at Progressive Field has been postponed due to “unplayable stadium conditions” announced guardians.

It rained parts of the morning in the area. A rescheduled date was not immediately announced.

The third-placed Sox is two games behind the first-placed Guardians in the MLS Central.

The teams split the shortened weekend series. The Guardians won 5-2 on Friday Behind the 14 strikes of the novice Triston Mackenzie. The Sox won Saturday’s game 2-0 Behind 8⅔ star roles of Johnny Koito.

Members of the Cleveland Guardians ground crew inspect the left field turf at Progressive Field as water covers part of the warning path in the left and center fields prior to a game against the White Sox on August 21, 2022. (Phil Long/AFP)

The Sox travels to Kansas City, Missouri for one game against the Royals on Monday at Kauffman Stadium and then goes to Baltimore for a three-game series against the Orioles starting Tuesday.

As for promotion, Michael Kubis is set to go against the Royal Family on Monday. Dylan Sis, who was scheduled for Sunday, will begin Tuesday in Baltimore. Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn are potential Sox pitchers for Wednesday and Thursday.