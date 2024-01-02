Britain's economy is “not working”. Here are two main reasons.

And in rural Cambridgeshire, a British semiconductor start-up was ready to expand beyond its laboratory and open a manufacturing base. But the company's ambitions came with unexpected costs to provide enough electricity for the new site. Potential bill? one million pound.

Paragraf makes chips using graphene, an extremely thin carbon. Its devices could be used to check for defects in electric car batteries to prevent fires, or work in quantum computers. Following the acquisition of the site in 2023, Paragraf has made plans to increase its weekly manufacturing capabilities from tens of thousands of devices to millions.

But the cost of increasing power supplies to the site, the result of years of underinvestment in Britain's electricity grid, diverts money – and time – from hiring and purchasing equipment, said Simon Thomas, Paragraph's chief executive.

“The biggest advantage we have when you're a company like ours is the speed at which you can move,” he said. He added that the delay “doesn't just affect what you can do now, it affects how successful you will be in the future.” “It's very frustrating.”