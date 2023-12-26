Serious medical errors have increased after private equity firms have bought hospitals

The rate of serious medical complications rose at hospitals after they were bought by private equity investment firms, according to a large study of the effects of such acquisitions on patient care in recent years.

the study, published in JAMA on Tuesday, found that in the three years after a private equity fund bought a hospital, adverse events including surgical infections and bed sores rose by 25 percent among Medicare patients compared with similar hospitals that those investors did not buy. . The researchers reported a roughly 38% increase in central line infections, a serious type of infection that medical authorities say should never happen, and a 27% increase in falls by patients during their hospital stay.

“We were not surprised that there was a signal,” said Dr. Sneha Kannan, a healthcare researcher and physician in the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care at Massachusetts General Hospital, who was the study's lead author. “I will say we were surprised by how strong it was.”

Although the researchers found a significant increase in medical errors, they also noted a slight decrease (nearly 5 percent) in the rate of patients who died during their hospital stay. Researchers believe that other changes, such as a shift toward healthier patients being admitted to hospitals, could explain this decline. At 30 days after patients were discharged, there was no significant difference in mortality rates between hospitals.