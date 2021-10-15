October 15, 2021

British MP David Ames was stabbed to death in his constituency

Sir David Ames, a British Conservative MP, was stabbed to death several times during a parliamentary office at Belfast Methodist Church in the Leg-on-Sea constituency east of London on Friday, police and local media reported. The 69-year-old has represented the South West constituency in Essex since 1983.

Local police, who did not name the victim, said in a statement that the injured man died at the scene, despite emergency services. “A 25-year-old man who arrived there on suspicion of murder was soon arrested.”, He added, indicating that a knife had been found.

Witness Anthony described on the radio LBC A great police security at that place. “I saw someone being taken out of the building, placed in the back of a police car.”, he said. “Apparently he was stabbed several times”, He is an MP.

Series of attacks on elected officials

Political reactions were immediately poured into a country where MEP Joe Cox was assassinated in the middle of the street in 2016, a week before the Brexit referendum of a new Nazi sympathizer. The Joe Cox Foundation has expressed its support for those close to David Ames.

“Scary and Deeply Shocking News”, Labor opposition leader Keer Stormer tweeted and conveyed his thoughts to the MP, his relatives and collaborators.

In 2010, there was another Labor MP, Stephen Timms Stabbed twice When a student visits his module intensified by online videos. Assistant to Andy Pennington, Liberal Democrat MP Nigel Jones in January 2000, Nigel Jones was killed while trying to defend his election office from being armed with a sword.

