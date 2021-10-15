Italy introduces compulsory health pass for all workers

Protest against the establishment of an extended health pass in Rome on October 9. TIZIANA FABI / AFP

Italy continues its policy on compulsory vaccination. The country is introducing a compulsory health pass for all workers on Friday, October 15th. Action that causes protests, disruptions and potential disruptions in the economy.

Anyone who has not been vaccinated or recently recovered from Covit-19 must show evidence of a negative test that they paid their employer themselves. More than 85% of Italians over the age of 12 have received at least one dose, but up to three million who have not been vaccinated are at risk of being denied access to their workplace.

Thousands of people rallied in Rome on Saturday The historic center deteriorated into violent clashes. Other mobilizations are planned across Italy on Fridays and Saturdays.

Read more The article is reserved for our subscribers European tour of health travel: vaccination certificate, recovery certificate or negative test

Expected difficulties among truck drivers

Tokers in Trieste, a major port in the Northeast, have threatened to shut down operations when road traffic is disrupted. Ivano Russo, Director General of Confedera, Italian Federation of Public Transport and Logistics, Employers’ Association, Agencies France-Press for a total of 900,000 truck drivers, courier and warehouse workers, “25% to 30%” No health pass.

Workers wait to verify their health pass on October 15, 2021 at the Fincondori shipyard in Port of Genoa, Italy. Marco Pertorello / AFP

While some terminal operators in the port of Genoa are coming forward to pay for themselves, the government has offered free checks to dockers in Trieste. “The real problem “Green Pass” for the port of Genoa and generally all ports have road traffic “, Roberto Gully of the Italian Labor Union (UIL), told the newspaper Republic. “Friday may be chaotic”.

Meanwhile, the government is determined to avoid a repeat of the violence last weekend, with an extreme far-right group, Forsa Nouva, being blamed, experts say, as protesters infiltrated.

Read more Covit-19: Italy introduces compulsory health pass in many public places

The Mario Draghi government has defended the health pass as a way to avoid new locks in Italy, one of the European countries most severely affected by the epidemic, which has killed more than 130,000 people and led to a decline in health. GDP 8.9% in 2020.

According to a recent forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the vaccine program keeps infection rates low and Italy is expected to grow 5.8% this year.