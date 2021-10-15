Italy introduces compulsory health pass for all workers

Italy continues its policy on compulsory vaccination. The country is introducing a compulsory health pass for all workers on Friday, October 15th. Action that causes protests, disruptions and potential disruptions in the economy.
Anyone who has not been vaccinated or recently recovered from Covit-19 must show evidence of a negative test that they paid their employer themselves. More than 85% of Italians over the age of 12 have received at least one dose, but up to three million who have not been vaccinated are at risk of being denied access to their workplace.
Thousands of people rallied in Rome on Saturday The historic center deteriorated into violent clashes. Other mobilizations are planned across Italy on Fridays and Saturdays.
Expected difficulties among truck drivers
Tokers in Trieste, a major port in the Northeast, have threatened to shut down operations when road traffic is disrupted. Ivano Russo, Director General of Confedera, Italian Federation of Public Transport and Logistics, Employers’ Association, Agencies France-Press for a total of 900,000 truck drivers, courier and warehouse workers, “25% to 30%” No health pass.
While some terminal operators in the port of Genoa are coming forward to pay for themselves, the government has offered free checks to dockers in Trieste. “The real problem “Green Pass” for the port of Genoa and generally all ports have road traffic “, Roberto Gully of the Italian Labor Union (UIL), told the newspaper Republic. “Friday may be chaotic”.
Meanwhile, the government is determined to avoid a repeat of the violence last weekend, with an extreme far-right group, Forsa Nouva, being blamed, experts say, as protesters infiltrated.
The Mario Draghi government has defended the health pass as a way to avoid new locks in Italy, one of the European countries most severely affected by the epidemic, which has killed more than 130,000 people and led to a decline in health. GDP 8.9% in 2020.
According to a recent forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the vaccine program keeps infection rates low and Italy is expected to grow 5.8% this year.
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
A suspect who has converted to Islam and is intensified will undergo a psychiatric examination
The epicenter was reported below the ground, however; no tsunami alert was issued
Elizabeth Bourne did not rule out a loss of health pass for those who refused the third dose