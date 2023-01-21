War in Live Ukraine: More than 120,000 Russians are believed to have died in the war

12:40 p.m
The threat of a new attack by Russian missiles
A spokesman for the Ukrainian military in the south of the country fears new Russian missile attacks in the near future. Spy drones have been discovered, which he explains is a sign of preparations.
12:25 p.m
You have to “think fast”
Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, recalled telling his country’s allies that “there is no other way to end the war than Russia’s defeat.” He adds that they will help Ukraine “with any necessary weapons”. Today’s indecision is a sacrifice. Every day of delay means death for Ukrainians. Think fast”. This report indicates the postponement of the type of tanks to be delivered to Ukraine by Western countries.
11:50
120,000 Russians died
In their daily report picked up by the media Independence of Kiev, Ukrainian officials say they have killed more than 120,000 Russians since the start of the war, 120,160 to be exact, or 860 in 24 hours. Additionally, 6256 armored vehicles would have been destroyed, as well as 277 helicopters, 287 aircraft, 3140 tanks or 2135 artillery batteries.
11:31
Ukrainian and Russian forces are massed near Zaporizhia
According to the British Ministry of Defence, Ukrainian and Russian forces are currently concentrated in Zaporizhia, where artillery exchanges are taking place.
11:00 p.m
Medvedev instigates a new “patriotic war”.
Dmitry Medvedev, former President of Russia (2008-2012) and current Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, describes in a message telegram “Patriotic War” Conflict in Ukraine. The term refers, in Russia, to Napoleon’s campaign in 1812, but more specifically to World War II. “Western Europe and the Ukrainian Nazis (Editor’s Note: Portmanteau between Ukrainian and Nazi) We are the direct descendants of those who fought with Russia (…) Victory is ours. As in 1812 and 1945.”
10:40
ATMs of the Russian bank Sberbank in Crimea
Russian company Rhea Russian bank Sberbank reportedly opened four ATMs in annexed Crimea in 2014. The opening of the offices is planned for the first half of the year. “All necessary services of Sberbank will be used on the peninsula during the year,” says Ria.
10:24
Sanctions against French media in Russia in perspective
The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced that similar measures will be taken in response to the blocking of RT France channel’s accounts. “Blocking RT France accounts could lead to retaliatory measures against French media in Russia. »
10:15
Turkey cancels Swedish defense minister’s visit
Turkey has canceled a planned visit by Sweden’s defense minister after an anti-Turkish protest was given permission to hold an anti-Turkish protest in the Swedish capital, Stockholm. Paul Johnson was due to travel to Turkey on January 27. His visit was to try to remove the objections of the Turkish capital, Ankara, to Sweden’s entry into NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).
Ankara has been angered by the authorization of Swedish-Danish right-wing extremist Rasmus Paludan to protest in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm today. Rasmus Balut expressed his desire to “burn the Koran”. A pro-Kurdish demonstration is also planned.
10:05
Minister’s funeral at Kew
The funeral of Denis Monastyrskyi, the former Ukrainian interior minister, was killed this week. A helicopter crashIn progress in Kyiv.
09:55
A nearly frozen collision
British intelligence services, in their daily update, said, “The conflict is at a stalemate. There is, however, a real possibility of a Russian advance in Bagmouth.
09:45
Two counts of protecting the oligarch’s boat
The United States announced yesterday that it has indicted two people suspected of aiding a Russian oligarch targeted by U.S. sanctions. Richard Masters, 52, from Britain, was arrested in Spain for extradition and Vladislav Osipov, a 51-year-old Russian-Swiss man, is on the run. The two are accused of helping Viktor Vekselberg, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, pay $90 million (about $97 million) to hide his ownership of the Tango yacht. euros).
09:30
A strategic choice to make
A senior US official said Ukraine should not seek to defend the city of Bagmouth at any cost, the site of a bloody battle, and should focus more on preparing for a major counter-offensive. In Bakhmout, the longer the fighting lasts, the more artillery resources and the situation may work in favor of Russia, which has a numerical advantage in terms of troops, he argues, speaking on condition of anonymity.
09:20
Death of a US veteran in combat
A former US soldier, a member of an elite commando unit and who defected in 2019, was killed in Ukraine this week, the US Navy announced. “The Navy can confirm that a former sailor was killed in Dnipro on January 18,” a spokesman said, adding that nothing could be added “about why this former sailor was in Ukraine.” Daniel Whitney Swift, a private, belongs to the prestigious elite unit of Navy Seals.
09:10
“Wagner” is an international criminal organization designated by the United States
“Wagner is a criminal organization that commits widespread atrocities and human rights abuses,” a White House National Security Council spokesman said yesterday, pointing out that the mercenary group has “50,000” people stationed in Ukraine.
08:56
Armored vehicles promised to Ukraine would allow a new offensive
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said yesterday that his country expects a counterattack from Ukraine in the spring. The United States and other countries have recently pledged to supply Ukraine with armored vehicles that could play a key role in potential developments.
These vehicles could provide the Ukrainian military with a “substantial armored strike force,” which would allow the Q to “launch an offensive similar to gains (…) (Regional) held in Cork last fall,” said former U.S. official Gian Gentile.
08:42
Zelensky was undeterred by Western decisions on tanks
The Ukrainian president responded to the meeting in Ramstein (Germany) yesterday, where the allies did not decide anything on the delivery of heavy tanks to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv: “Yes, we will still have to fight for the delivery of tanks, but, every day, we are clear that there is no other solution than to decide on the tanks. Showing,” he said via video in his evening address.
08:30
According to kyiv, almost 120,000 Russian soldiers were killed
The latest report from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced yesterday that 119,300 Russian soldiers have been killed since the conflict began on February 24, 2022. Additionally, 277 helicopters and 3,139 enemy tanks were destroyed.
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
Janet Yellen Says US Debt Default Could Cause “Global Financial Crisis”
Allies gathered in Ramstein did not decide the question of supplying tanks to Kyiv
Live Ukraine war: Kremlin says Western tanks won’t change anything on the ground