January 21, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Janet Yellen Says US Debt Default Could Cause “Global Financial Crisis”

Rusty Knowles January 21, 2023 3 min read

A US debt default will occur “Certainly leading to a recession in the US and a global financial crisis”The US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, warned on Friday, January 20, in a question on CNN.

read more: Janet Yellen warns of risk of ‘historic financial crisis’

The United States on Friday reached its debt ceiling set by Congress at more than $31 trillion. So far elected officials have been unable to agree on raising or suspending the cap.

This case is not exceptional, as this ceiling has been the subject of legislative intervention seventy-nine times since 1960.

The threat of recession

But the Republican majority in the House of Representatives wants to use the matter to pressure Democrats to cut a certain number of expenses, especially as a result of programs implemented since the beginning of the president’s order. Joe Biden, as well as taxes.

Read more The US Congress has reached an agreement to raise the debt ceiling and avoid debt default

In the event of a US default, “Our borrowing costs will rise and every American will see the same trend.”.

“But more than that, failure to pay our debt obligations, recipients of social spending, or our military could cause a recession in the United States and a global financial crisis.”Ms. Yellen promised.

“This will undoubtedly undermine the dollar’s role as a reserve currency used in transactions around the world. A lot of Americans will lose their jobs.”She insisted.

Once the ceiling is reached, the US Treasury cannot borrow even in the short term for working capital needs. It has implemented a lending moratorium that will last until June 5.

See also  The Govt vaccine is mandatory for all students in California

Exception actions

of “Exceptional Measures” The Minister said that the suspension of payments to several pension funds and health or disability benefits for public officials, including technical adjustments not immediately required for the payment of pensions, have been taken.

Test your general knowledge by spelling “world”.

to detect

These measures allow the US administration to look ahead, but it can only be temporary and if Congress fails to reach an agreement, the US will eventually find itself in a default situation.

Ms Yellen was welcomed on Friday by the current head of the African Union and President Macky Sall of Senegal, with whom she discussed relations with Africa.

read more: In Senegal, parliament rejected a resolution of censure against Macky Sall

“We are here as a partner, helping Africa work towards success.”She said after the meeting.

The trip is the first in a long-awaited series of visits by top officials from the Biden administration. The US wants to regain influence on the African continent, where there is fierce economic and political competition between the superpowers. Ms. Yellen also indicated that President Biden will visit sub-Saharan Africa before the end of the year.

The world with AFP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Allies gathered in Ramstein did not decide the question of supplying tanks to Kyiv

January 20, 2023 Rusty Knowles
6 min read

Live Ukraine war: Kremlin says Western tanks won’t change anything on the ground

January 20, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with “murder” after a fatal shooting on a set.

January 20, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

A solution to hypercapnia? A new study suggests fertilizing the ocean

January 21, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Jazz Chisholm Jr. moves to center field for the Marlins

January 21, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Discounts on Lego, Resident Evil, and more

January 21, 2023 Len Houle
3 min read

Chris Hipkins is set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand’s Prime Minister

January 21, 2023 Frank Tomlinson