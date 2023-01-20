Allies gathered in Ramstein did not decide the question of supplying tanks to Kyiv

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here
• After a day of tension, the two candidates, Socialist Party (PS) leader Olivier Fauré and Nicolas Meyer-Rosignol, have agreed to meet at 1pm tomorrow to study all the results. After a very eventful 24 hours.
• Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes not in his daily speeches “There’s No Other Way” Westerners send heavy tanks to his country Kyiv’s allies have not decided anything At a meeting in Ramstein (Germany). Follow our life.
• The Court of Cassation quashes the indictment Former Health Minister Agnes Bucin for endangering the lives of others.
• Countries providing military aid to Kiev An agreement to supply heavy tanks to Ukraine was not reached. To Ukraine. They met today in Germany. Volodymyr Zelensky called for tanks and long-range missiles “Stop Evil”. Follow our life.
• The armed forces budget will increase by a third in 2024-2030 and increase to 400 billion euros. Find important announcements from Emmanuel Macron Tanza He added the head of state during his swearing-in in the army.
• Olivier Faure finally agreed to convene the verification committee requested by Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol. She is responsible for counting the votes After the election contested for the post of First Secretary of the PS.
• The Court of Cassation quashes the indictment Former Health Minister Agnes Bucin for endangering the lives of others
• The armed forces budget will increase by a third in 2024-2030 and increase to 400 billion euros. Find essential eds announcements by Emmanuel Macron Danza He added the head of state during his swearing-in in the army.
• For Nicolas Mayer-Rosignol, “Oliver Fauré damages the Socialist Party because he divides it” After a controversial election for the post of first secretary of the PS, he considers himself victorious. The PS administration announced the victory of Olivier Farin with 50.83% of the votes.
• Countries providing military aid to Kiev See you today in Germany. Volodymyr Zelensky called for tanks and long-range missiles “Stop Evil”. Follow our life.
• More than 1.1 million people Yesterday they held a rally against the pension reform, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Unions say there are 2 million demonstrators. Another day’s action is scheduled on January 31.
• Emmanuel Macron delivers his wishes to the troops minutes from Mont-de-Marsan (Landes) air base. You can follow our live intervention.
• More than 1.1 million people Yesterday they held a rally against the pension reform, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Unions say there are 2 million demonstrators. Another day’s action is scheduled on January 31.
• After several hours of ambiguity (both candidates for the leadership of the PS claimed victory), The Socialist Party announced that Olivier Fauré was re-elected with 50.83% of the vote.
• Countries providing military aid to Kiev See you today in Germany. Volodymyr Zelensky hope “Strong Results”Such as sending heavy armor to Ukraine following these discussions.
(Gilles Gallinaro / RadioFrance)
(FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/AFP)
• More than 1.1 million people Yesterday they held a rally against the pension reform, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Unions say there are 2 million demonstrators. Another day’s action is scheduled on January 31.
• After several hours of ambiguity (both candidates for the leadership of the PS claimed victory), The Socialist Party announced that Olivier Fauré was re-elected with 50.83% of the vote.
• More than one million companies created in France by 2022, a first, INSEE announces. This record was achieved despite a slowdown in job creation in December.
• Countries providing military aid to Kiev See you today in Germany. Volodymyr Zelensky hope “Strong Results”Such as sending heavy armor to Ukraine following these discussions.
On Twitter, Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States for the new military aid announced yesterday, which notably included hundreds of armored vehicles.
(Philip Schulz/dpa/AFP)
• More than 1.1 million people They marched against the pension reform yesterday, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Unions say there are more than 2 million demonstrators. Another day’s action is scheduled on January 31.
• The two candidates for the leadership of the Socialist Party, Olivier Fauré and Nicolas Mayer-Rosignol, claim victory. Both parties are accusing each other of irregularities in the voter registration.
• Thousands of people protested yesterday in Peru demanding the resignation of President Tina Polwarte. Clashes erupted in Lima and other cities, leaving two dead.
• Countries providing military aid to Kiev are meeting in Germany today. Volodymyr Zelensky believes “Strong Results”Such as sending heavy armor to Ukraine following these discussions.
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
Live Ukraine war: Kremlin says Western tanks won’t change anything on the ground
Actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with “murder” after a fatal shooting on a set.
Ukraine: Kyiv calls on West to “accelerate” arms supplies, Moscow warns