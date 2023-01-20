Allies gathered in Ramstein did not decide the question of supplying tanks to Kyiv

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: US appoints Russian paramilitary group Wagner As an international criminal organization. “Wagner is a criminal organization that commits widespread atrocities and human rights abuses.” In Ukraine, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

After a day of tension, the two candidates, Socialist Party (PS) leader Olivier Fauré and Nicolas Meyer-Rosignol, have agreed to meet at 1pm tomorrow to study all the results.

• Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes not in his daily speeches “There’s No Other Way” Westerners send heavy tanks to his country Kyiv’s allies have not decided anything At a meeting in Ramstein (Germany). Follow our life.

• The Court of Cassation quashes the indictment Former Health Minister Agnes Bucin for endangering the lives of others.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes in his daily speech "There's No Other Way" Westerners send heavy tanks to his country. Kyiv's allies have not decided anything at a meeting in Ramstein (Germany).

Countries providing military aid to Kiev did not reach an agreement to supply heavy tanks to Ukraine. They met today in Germany. Volodymyr Zelensky called for tanks and long-range missiles to "Stop Evil".

• The armed forces budget will increase by a third in 2024-2030 and increase to 400 billion euros. Find important announcements from Emmanuel Macron Tanza He added the head of state during his swearing-in in the army.

• Olivier Faure finally agreed to convene the verification committee requested by Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol. She is responsible for counting the votes After the election contested for the post of First Secretary of the PS.

• The Court of Cassation quashes the indictment Former Health Minister Agnes Bucin for endangering the lives of others

: Kyiv has repeatedly stressed the need for heavy tanks to counter Russian forces. In December, the head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valery Zalosny announced Economist (In English, article reserved for subscribers) About 300 tanks are required. “I could thank you a hundred times (for your support) But hundreds of thanks not hundreds of tanks”, Volodymyr Zelensky announced via video link during the Ramstein meeting.

: During this press conference, Lloyd Austin returned the $2.5 billion in additional military aid that Washington had promised to Ukraine. He also mentioned that London sent a number “significant” Donations of Challenger 2 tanks, Patriot missiles from the Netherlands or anti-aircraft defense systems by France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

: Despite the lack of an announcement today, the Polish Defense Minister is not losing hope. He says to himself “faith” Allies gathered in Ramstein, Germany will succeed in forming an alliance to supply Panther tanks to Ukraine.

: When asked about Germany’s lack of decision to send Panther 2 tanks, Lloyd Austin said Ramstein’s group intended. “Give Ukraine the skills it needs to succeed in the short term”, and that the group had “Very successful” This is the goal. The US defense secretary also recalled Germany’s recently announced export of light tanks.

: During this press conference, Lloyd Austin confirmed that Germany has not yet decided on the European delivery of Leopard 2 heavy tanks to Ukraine. These countries (Poland for example) had to get Berlin’s approval before supplying these tanks, as they were ultimately of German design.

: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a press conference in the presence of US Army Chief General Mark Milley. Meeting of Contact Group on Security of Ukraine in Ramstein (Germany).. The group unites 54 friendly countries of Ukraine.

: No decision has been taken at this stage Possible delivery to kyiv of tanks Leopard made in Germany, says new German defense minister. The Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine, which brings together fifty allied countries, Meeting today to decide on dispatch of tanks.

The armed forces budget will increase by a third in 2024-2030 and increase to 400 billion euros. Find essential announcements by Emmanuel Macron during his swearing-in to the army.

For Nicolas Mayer-Rosignol, "Oliver Fauré damages the Socialist Party because he divides it" after a controversial election for the post of first secretary of the PS. The PS administration announced the victory of Olivier Fauré with 50.83% of the votes.

Countries providing military aid to Kiev meet today in Germany. Volodymyr Zelensky called for tanks and long-range missiles to "Stop Evil".

• More than 1.1 million people Yesterday they held a rally against the pension reform, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Unions say there are 2 million demonstrators. Another day’s action is scheduled on January 31.

Emmanuel Macron delivers his wishes to the troops from Mont-de-Marsan (Landes) air base.

• More than 1.1 million people Yesterday they held a rally against the pension reform, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Unions say there are 2 million demonstrators. Another day’s action is scheduled on January 31.

• After several hours of ambiguity (both candidates for the leadership of the PS claimed victory), The Socialist Party announced that Olivier Fauré was re-elected with 50.83% of the vote.

• Countries providing military aid to Kiev See you today in Germany. Volodymyr Zelensky hope “Strong Results”Such as sending heavy armor to Ukraine following these discussions.

: At the moment, Ukraine has only one type of heavy tank: Soviet T-72s, designed half a century ago. On the ground, soldiers “We want heavy weapons”. “The sooner these heavy weapons are handed over to us, the sooner we can get the Russians out of the country.”, Ensures a troop leader.

: kyiv wants to receive a supply of Leclerc tanks, and this request is advised by the French army. However, the potential operational interest of such a supply needs to be defined, especially as France has to deal with its limited fleet of popular armored vehicles. Let me explain to you why this decision is a real embarrassment for Paris.

More than 1.1 million people held a rally against the pension reform yesterday, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Unions say there are 2 million demonstrators. Another day's action is scheduled on January 31.

• After several hours of ambiguity (both candidates for the leadership of the PS claimed victory), The Socialist Party announced that Olivier Fauré was re-elected with 50.83% of the vote.

• More than one million companies created in France by 2022, a first, INSEE announces. This record was achieved despite a slowdown in job creation in December.

Countries providing military aid to Kiev meet today in Germany. Volodymyr Zelensky hopes for "Strong Results" such as sending heavy armor to Ukraine following these discussions.

: “Thank you for providing another powerful security support program to Ukraine. [Ces livraisons] It will be of major help in our fight against the invaders.”

On Twitter, Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States for the new military aid announced yesterday, which notably included hundreds of armored vehicles.

: There are no heavy tank exports like the Abrams in this new installment. The U.S. is currently refusing to send some people to Kyiv for questions about vehicle maintenance and training of Ukrainian soldiers.

: The United States yesterday announced a new tranche of military aid to Ukraine, totaling $2.5 billion. Washington will specifically send light armored vehicles and mine-resistant and transport vehicles.

: The 50-nation Contact Group on Security of Ukraine is meeting in Ramstein (Germany) today. Possible exports of Leopard 2 tanks will be on the menu. We explain to you Why the meeting could mark a new phase in Western military aid to Kyiv.

More than 1.1 million people marched against the pension reform yesterday, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Unions say there are more than 2 million demonstrators. Another day's action is scheduled on January 31.

• The two candidates for the leadership of the Socialist Party, Olivier Fauré and Nicolas Mayer-Rosignol, claim victory. Both parties are accusing each other of irregularities in the voter registration.

• Thousands of people protested yesterday in Peru demanding the resignation of President Tina Polwarte. Clashes erupted in Lima and other cities, leaving two dead.

• Countries providing military aid to Kiev are meeting in Germany today. Volodymyr Zelensky believes “Strong Results”Such as sending heavy armor to Ukraine following these discussions.