- The separatist “Luhansk People’s Republic” calls for a referendum “immediately” As a favor “connection” to RussiaRussian state news agency TASS reported.
- Ukraine on Monday accused the Russian military of bombing the site of the Pivdennukrainsk nuclear power plant in the country’s south.. According to operator Energoatom, “A powerful explosion took place 300 meters from the reactors” The plant also lends itself to a night attack from a Russian missile.
- In the Kharkiv region (northeast), which borders Russia, Ukrainian forces say they have captured thousands of square kilometers this month. But In Kubiansk, the Ukrainian counterattack comes against a pocket of Russian resistance. Civilians evacuate the east bank of the Oskil River, where Moscow forces are entrenched.
- A Ukrainian offensive on Monday killed 13 civilians in Donetsk, a stronghold of Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. “punishment” According to the pro-Moscow mayor, a square in the city has escaped QU’s control since 2014.
- In the neighboring Luhansk region, The separatists sentenced two staff members of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to thirteen years in prison.Accused “High Treason”to provide “Confidential Information” For foreign intelligence services.
- The Kremlin made the call on Monday “lie” Hundreds of graves were discovered in the forest near the town of IssyomRecently recaptured by Ukrainian forces.
