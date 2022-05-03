Britney Greiner: The US State Department is now classifying the WNBA player as ‘unjustly detained’ in Russia

SPEHA leads and coordinates the government’s diplomatic efforts aimed at the release of Americans unjustly detained abroad. They played a major role in securing the release of the US citizen and ex-Marine Trevor Reid From Russia last week.

“When it comes to our efforts to free Americans, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, Ambassador Carstens, will go anywhere, talk to anyone if that means we can come home with an American, to reunite that American,” State Department spokesman Ned said. Price on Monday “with her or his family.”

Grenier, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a player on the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury team, was arrested in February at a Moscow airport and accused by Russian authorities of smuggling large quantities of a narcotic substance — a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison. .

She plays with Russian powerhouse UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA offseason.