Britney Spears’ ex-boyfriend attacks Justin Timberlake

subway

Exclusive

Britney Spears’ high school boyfriend, Donald “Reg” Jones, has no kind words for Justin Timberlake.

Add Britney Spears’ high school boyfriend to those attacking her superstar Justin Timberlake.

In an exclusive interview with The Post, Donald “Reg” Jones went scorched earth over the *NSYNC heartthrob — who had a “toxic” relationship with the queen of his dreams, according to Spears’ new memoir, “The Woman in Me.”

“Would any man ask a woman to have an abortion? So that’s a piece of stuff in my book,” Jones, 45, said from his home in Macomb, MS.

Spears claimed that Timberlake got her pregnant in the early 2000s, but the couple decided to go ahead with the abortion because he did not want to become a father.

Timberlake has turned off comments on his Instagram profile amid Spears’ allegations against him.

Jones advised the “Cry Me a River” singer and former “Mickey Mouse Club” star to “f-kin’ man up!”

Jones said the Spurs would be better off if they returned to their Southern roots.

Spears dated the “Sexyback” singer from 1999 to 2002right after breaking up with Jones, who is now a divorced landscaper and “currently single.”

Spears and Jones’ relationship dates from 1996 to 1998 after Spears left “The Mickey Mouse Club.”

“She didn’t want to go to Hollywood. She’d been there dancing and singing long enough. She just wanted to be normal and live a normal life and go to high school and keep dating me, I guess. Whatever,” Jones said.

Spears dated Timberlake from 1999 to 2002. DMI

“But as far as Hollywood is concerned, that’s bullshit? Look at the road it got her there,” he said. “My heart goes out to her.”

Jones also didn’t have bouquets for Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears.

“Britney and I had it sorted by now. Her mama asked me out. Her mother had us break up. Her mother was controlling every aspect of her life. We just didn’t see it at the time. She would control every aspect you can imagine,” Jones said. .

Jones admitted he still carries the torch for the “Gimme More” star dating back to high school at Parklane Academy.

Timberlake has currently turned off comments on his Instagram profile. Getty Images

He suggested that she leave the past behind her and return with him to her roots in Mississippi.

“I’ll just be her ears and make her laugh. If she wants to talk about it [the past] – fine. I’m not here to talk about that lifestyle. I want her to return to her normal life. “Normal mentality.”

Jones said he believes Spears would be better off if she spent time with “people who have known you a long time and let them help you if they want to help you.” You know what I’m saying?”

Britney’s ex-lover was asked what he brings to the table.

Jones was the captain of the school’s football team and dated Spears from 1996 to 1998.

“It’s me, dude!” Jones announced.

“My morals, my standards, my values. How I was raised. The people that I’m around now that I’ve always been around, and Britney was around those people too. She was just taken away from that.”

He added that it would be better for Spears to return to the “yes, ma’am, no ma’am, no sir, close the door” respect and integrity that comes from her upbringing in the South.

Jones sold Britney’s breakup letter at auction in 2021.

Jones advised the “Cry Me A River” singer Timberlake to “f-kin’ man up!” WireImage

The last conversation he remembers was when he stopped by her house to pick up a jacket Spears had given him, only to find Britney on the phone with Timberlake.

“I called her a bitch and she called me an a-hole,” he said at the time.





Load more…



{{#isDisplay}}

{{/isDisplay}}{{#isAniviewVideo}}



{{/isAniviewVideo}}{{#isSRVideo}}



{{/isSRVideo}}





