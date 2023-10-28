Veto Competition Results – Week 13 – Big Brother Network

Results are in for the Power of Veto competition for Week 13 of Big Brother 25! Now that we only have five Big Brother HouseGuests left in the house, everyone has a game to play and there are only two outcomes that will change the Head of Household’s plans for the week. One of this week’s candidates is aware of this week’s plan, but the other is still holding out hope that the Formula 4 deal with Matt and Jug will keep her in the Big Brother house. No matter how many hints were thrown her way.

This week’s target is Felicia and she is currently sitting in the building next to Cirie’s. Cirie knows that Felicia is the target and that she has been put on the block as a pawn this week. However, both candidates were still hoping to pull off the win and put Matt in a position where he would have to rename Bowie or Jag this week on Big Brother 25. Did one of them pull off the win? Or did Jag go on to win their eighth competition of the season and take away all hope for Siri and Felicia?

Big Brother 25 spoilers: Week 13 Veto competition results:

Jag won the Power of Veto

There you have it guys, Jag has won its eighth competition of the season and punched its ticket to F4. Not that there’s any chance of him leaving this week because Matt won’t nominate Jag no matter how much he hints there will be a chance.

The House of Representatives guests are awaiting a veto power meeting on Monday, and the nominations are likely to remain as they are. Although Felicia is Matt’s target this week, Jag and Bowie will control the voting and have both expressed their preference for Cirie to leave this week instead. We’ll see how this all plays out over the course of the week.

Get your free trial and watch the remaining month of Big Brother, then keep it for $5.99 per month. That means 20 cents a day for 24/7 access to feed content. It’s very cheap!

Try live streaming for a month for free! Code: BIGBROTHER25 Register now!

Download our Big Brother app, and join us on Facebook and Twitter for more!